SUN PRAIRIE — Another weekend, another wrestling tournament for Marshall’s grapplers.
The Cardinals made the trip to Sun Prairie to compete in the Bob Downing Scramble on Saturday.
Led by a trio of wrestlers earning top-five finishes, the Cardinals racked up 324 team points to finish in ninth place out of a total of 22 teams in Sun Prairie.
Dylan Horstmeyer led the way, winning all three of his matches to take first place in the 170-pound bracket. Horstmeyer’s win in the first-place match came by the narrowest of margins over Oak Creek’s Adam Kochiu; Horstmeyer pulled out a 4-3 victory to remain unbeaten on the year.
Joining Horstmeyer in the top five were Charlie Lewis at 220 pounds and Jack Moen at 195 pounds.
Moen went 2-1 on the day, defeating his final two opponents via first-round pins to secure his fifth-place finish. Lewis’ victory in the quarterfinals earned a spot in the semifinals, but proved to be his last win of the day; a pair of tough losses against Fennimore and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln wrestlers put him in fourth place.
Other Marshall wrestlers making contributions included Drew Johnson, who went 2-2 — with both wins coming via first-period pins — on the day at 120 pounds to take 11th place, and Cai Resler at 138, who took eighth place.
Three more Cardinal wrestlers earned wins in the tournament: Juan Galaviz at 132, Angel Lopez at 152 and Mitchell Gomez at 285.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals now turn their focus to a two-day tournament starting Friday, Dec. 27 in Milwaukee. Start time at Milwaukee Hamilton High School is scheduled for 9 a.m. both Friday and Saturday.
BOB DOWNING SCRAMBLE
Team scores: Fennimore 731, Wisconsin Rapids 677, Lodi 549, Union Grove 486, Oregon 437, Kenosha Indian Trail 433, Oak Creek 426, Belmont/Platteville 370, Marshall 324, DeForest 314, Sauk Prairie 299, Madison La Follette 292, Manitowoc 290, Grafton 269, River Valley 269, Menomonee Falls 268, Sun Prairie 227, Deerfield 211, West Bend West 197, Campbellsport 147, Madison West 87, South Milwaukee 59.
