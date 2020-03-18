Barbara Lee Jones-Howell, of Marshall, age 72, passed away suddenly in her sleep on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Born to Richard and Lois (Huth) Jones on Feb. 22, 1948 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She married the love of her life, Richard Howell on May 17, 1997 in Marshall.
Barbara enjoyed traveling and gardening. She loved the Ocean.
She will be greatly missed by her husband brother, Daniel Jones and a sister, Christine Monroe.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents.
Hart-Vick Funeral Home in Marshall is assisting the family. Memories and on-line condolences may be sent to www.watertownwifuneralhome.com
