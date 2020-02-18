The trio for the Marshall boys basketball team was simply too much for the Pirates of Waterloo to overcome.
On the backs of big performances from Craig Ward, Tyler Chadwick and Reid Truschinski, the Cardinals notched their second straight victory — and fourth in the past five games — to deal Waterloo their 10th loss of the season.
The Pirates did an effective job of stifling Marshall’s outside game throughout the night on Tuesday, limiting the Cardinals to just one made 3-pointer. As a result, Waterloo was able to stick around against the second-ranked team in the Capitol South Conference.
At the half, Marshall’s advantage over the Pirates was just four points: 23-19.
The second half was where the Cardinals finally took flight. With their outside game still cold, Marshall focused on getting the ball in the paint; their size advantage held by Chadwick and Truschinski led to an abundance of baskets inside.
Ward chipped in with plenty of timely baskets of his own; the Cardinals’ sophomore guard also did some significant damage from the free-throw line, where he hit 10 of 13 shots.
The Pirates (1-6 Capitol South) were unable to keep up with Marshall’s trio; Ward, Truschinski and Chadwick combined to score 51 points, while the Pirates managed just 41 as a team.
Leading all scorers on the night was Ward with 22, followed by Truschinski with 16 and Chadwick with 13. Adding to the Cardinals’ total was Joseph Jablonski with three and Mason Collins, Gus Timpel, Kelby Petersen and Austin Kilian with two apiece.
For the Pirates, Blake Huebner and Eugene Wolff each tallied 10 points, followed by Caleb Hager with five. Earnest Giles chipped in seven, while Caleb Hager scored five. Brody Tschanz tacked on four points, and Antonio Unzuela had three.
"We had some early foul trouble that took guys out of the game early in the second half,” Waterloo head coach Trevor Deppe said. “We were never able to close the gap (once they pulled away).”
The Cardinals are now 13-6 overall and 5-2 in Capitol South play.
Marshall wraps up the regular season with Capitol South games on Friday in Cambridge and on Feb. 27 at home versus Wisconsin Heights. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.
MARSHALL 63, WATERLOO 41
Waterloo 19 22 — 41
Marshall 23 40 — 63
Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Hager 2 0-0 5, Huebner 4 0-0 10, Unzueta 1 0-1 3, Tschanz 2 0-0 4, Wolff 2 3-4 10, Bostwick 0 1-2 1, Jiles 3 1-4 7, Christianson 0 1-2 1. Totals — 15 6-13 41.
Marshall — Chadwick 4 5-6 13, Collins 1 0-0 2, Lutz 0 1-2 1, Timpel 0 2-2 2, Ward 6 10-13 22, Motl 1 0-0 3, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Killian 1 0-1 2, Truschinski 7 2-2 16. Totals — 21 18-26 63.
3-point goals — W 5 (Huebner 2, Hager 1, Unzueta 1, Wolff 1), M 1 (Motl 1). Total fouls — W 20, M 12. Fouled out — Jiles, Timpel.
MARKESAN 71
WATERLOO 50
Waterloo dropped a 21-point non-conference road game on Monday.
Bostwick led the way with 16 points, including knocking down four 3-pointers, while Wolff added 13.
The loss dropped Waterloo to 7-11 overall.
Christian Schwandt led the Hornets (15-5) with a game-high 27.
MARKESAN 71, WATERLOO 50
Waterloo 23 27 — 50
Markesan 36 35 — 71
Waterloo (pts) — Hager 4, Huebner 3, Unzueta 4, Tschanz 3, Wolff 13, Bostwick 16, Jiles 4, Christenson 3. Totals — 16 9-10 50.
Markesan — Schwandt 27, Boening 7, Triggs 1, Stellmacher 8, Augustynowicz 7, Zuhlke 15 Richter 4, Leedle 2. Totals — 26 14-23 71.
3-point goals — W 8 (Bostwick 4, Wolff 3, Tschanz 1), M 5 (Schwandt 4, Boening 1). Total fouls — W 20, M 19. Fouled out — Jiles.
