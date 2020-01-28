It wasn’t always pretty, but the Marshall girls’ basketball team got the job done.
The Cardinals won their sixth consecutive game on Tuesday night, besting the Vanguards of Wisconsin Heights to take a two-game lead in the Capitol South standings.
Marshall 61,
Wisconsin Heights 49
After a back-and-forth opening to the game, the Cardinals appeared to seize control eight minutes in.
Up 19-13, Marshall outscored the Vanguards 15-0 – with eight points coming from Anna Lutz – over the ensuing four minutes to take a controlling 34-13 lead.
After Laura Nickel picked up her second foul – sidelining her for nearly the remainder of the first half – Marshall’s offense went cold. Wisconsin Heights closed the half on a 7-0 run to stay within striking distance.
Marshall quickly extended their 34-20 halftime lead as play resumed in the second half. A Nickel free throw put the Cardinals up 44-25 with 14 minutes to play; Marshall's lead only shrunk from there, though.
“We got out of our DNA…” said Marshall’s Head Coach Doug Pickarts. “We had some bad rotations on defense, they hit some threes, we were missing some free throws. [Wisconsin Heights] played hard; I give them credit.”
Over the next seven minutes, the Vanguards held Marshall to just one made field goal as they continued to chip into the Cardinals’ lead. Marshall’s usual post-heavy offense steered clear with Lutz being double teamed in the paint, and their shots simply weren’t falling.
“I do not like coming down, one pass: shoot the three, two passes: shoot the three,” added Pickarts. “I want it inside-out, and we had kids taking threes off of one pass. Again: we’re getting away from our DNA.”
With seven minutes to play, Marshall’s once 21-point advantage stood at just 48-38.
When Wisconsin Heights was forced to foul the Cardinals, a typically sound free-throw shooting squad had an unusually off performance, allowing the Vanguards to stick around. Marshall shot just 7 for 20 from the charity stripe in the game’s final seven minutes, and were only 13 for 31 on the night.
Fortunately for the Cardinals, their substantial early advantage provided enough cushion to propel them through the end. When the final buzzer rang, the Cardinals remained unbeaten in Capitol South play while dealing the Vanguards their second conference loss.
“It gives us a two-game cushion in conference halfway through,” Pickarts said. “Even though we weren’t playing the best, we made plays when we needed to.”
Lutz led the Cardinals with 19 points, followed by Nickel with 13 and Abby Ward with 11. Rain Held chipped in six points, while Mya Andrews scored five and Allie Rateike tallied four. Sandra Assaba rounded out the scoring with two points.
Marshall’s record now stands at 12-4 (5-0 Capitol South) heading into Friday’s contest at Belleville. Tip time against the Wildcats is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
