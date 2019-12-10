The Waterloo boys basketball team was looking for its first winning streak against Deerfield in over a decade going into Monday’s yearly non-conference contest. After losing 10 straight to the Demons and having not won since the 2010-11 season, the Pirates earned a 76-67 victory last year, and were determined to make it two in a row.
Unfortunately, the streak ended at one following a 71-54 road loss.
Waterloo (1-3) led three quarters of the first half until Deerfield went on a game-changing 9-0 run, fueled by a Reily Bonjour 3-pointer, to take a 23-16 advantage with just under five minutes remaining in the first half.
“We’ve had those runs this year where we just don’t score, and that starts to put us in a little bit of a deficit,” said Waterloo head coach Trevor Deppe. “We have to find a way to keep ourselves out of that stuff.”
An Elisha Strnad layup were the Pirates’ first points since the 8:33 mark.
The taller and longer Demons’ lead grew to 30-19 as freshman guard Cal Fisher made 5-of-6 free throws, and took a 30-23 lead into halftime. Fisher went 18-for-23 at the stripe and finished with a game-high 24 points.
“When things aren’t going our way we have to find a way to be disciplined and not put guys on the line,” Deppe said.
The Pirates closed to within eight early in the second half, but a three-point play by Fisher moved the lead back to double digits and as the Pirates never threatened again.
Senior Chase Bostwick paced the Pirates with 20 points while senior E.J. Jiles contributed 13.
(Thursday, Dec. 5)
WATERLOO 65
DODGELAND 63
Jiles scored 10 of his team-high 19 points in the second half as Waterloo rallied to beat non-conference rival Dodgeland.
Waterloo trailed 39-34 at halftime, but held Dodgeland (1-2) to 24 second-half points. Sophomore guard Eugene Wolff hit a pair of second half 3-pointers to move the Pirates in front. He finished with 12 points.
“It feels good,” Deppe said after earning his first varsity coaching win. “We made a commitment to force the ball inside a little bit. We missed some early bunnies, but they started going down in the second half. We pressure a bit more and forced more turnovers and got out on the fast break a little bit more.”
Senior point guard Seth Christopherson scored 15 of his game-high 25 points in the first half for Dodgeland, including four of his six 3-pointers on the night.
“He was frustrating,” Deppe said. “I was yelling at the guys to get out on him. When he steps in the gym, he’s in range. He was knocking everything down.”
Kevin Wilson of the Watertown Daily Times contributed to this story.
UP NEXT
Waterloo will not play again until the new year, facing Fall River on Friday, Jan. 3 in its Trailways South Conference opener. Tipoff is 7:30 p.m. in Fall River.
“The nice thing now is we can regroup and start working on some things that we need to do to get better,” said Deppe.
DEERFIELD 71, WATERLOO 54
Waterloo 23 31 — 54
Deerfield 30 41 — 71
Waterloo (fg-ft-pts) — Hager 1-1-3 Huebner 2-1-6, Tschanz 1-0-2, Wolff 1-1-3, Bostwick 7-4-20, Jiles 5-4-13, Strnad 1-0-2, Filter 0-2-2. Totals — 18 22-18 54.
Deerfield — Navarro 3-1-8, Doyle 1-0-2, Mathwig 1-0-2, Fisher 3-18-24, Klade 3-0-6, Haak 4-1-10, Nehring 2-0-5, Lasack 4-1-7, Bonjour 2-0-5, Gjermo 1-0-2. Totals — 24 22-31 71.
3-point goals — W 3 (Bostwick 2, Huebner 1), D 4 (Haak 1, Nehring 1, Lasack 1, Bonjour 1). Total fouls — W 20, D 17. Fouled out — Haak.
WATERLOO 65, DODGELAND 63
Dodgeland 39 24 — 63
Waterloo 34 31 — 65
Dodgeland (fg-ft-tp) — Otte 5-5-17, Brugger 2-0-4, Nunez 2-1-5, S. Christopherson 7-5-25, Fenner 2-1-5, J. Christopherson 1-0-2, Appenfeldt 2-1-5, Totals 21 13-21 63
Waterloo (fg-ft-tp) — Hager 2-1-6, Huebner 2-2-6, Tschanz 2-0-5, Wolff 5-0-12, Bostwick 4-1-9, Jiles 8-3-19, Strnad 3-0-6, Filter 1-0-2 Totals 27 7-13 65
3-point goals — D 8 (Otte 2, S. Christopherson 6), W 4(Hager 1, Tschanz 1, Wolff 2). Total fouls — D 16, W 16. Fouled out — Bostwick
