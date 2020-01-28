Junior guard Jaylynn Benson scored a game-high 25 points for New Glarus in a 66-54 Capitol South Conference win over Waterloo’s girls basketball team on Thursday.
Waterloo (8-6 overall, 0-4 Cap. South) trailed 33-29 at the break after Benson scored 18 of her points. The Pirates took a brief 42-40 lead before the Glarner Knights took control down the stretch.
Despite New Glarus committing 25 fouls, Waterloo shot just 19-of-36 at the free throw line.
“We had their three best players in foul trouble with six and a half left, and we just couldn’t take advantage,” Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn said. “We were up 42-40 and had three spots and three chances and couldn’t score.”
Junior guard Skyler Powers scored 16 points and nine rebounds to pace the Pirates, who grabbed 45 rebounds on the night. Junior forwards Brooke Mosher (14 rebounds) and Joslyn Wolff (11 rebounds) led Waterloo on the glass.
“We outplayed them in every aspect other than shooting,” Haberkorn said. “We shot just 26 percent from the field.”
UP NEXT
Waterloo hosts Cambridge Friday in a 7:30 p.m. Capitol South tipoff.
NEW GLARUS 66, WATERLOO 54
New Glarus 33 33 — 66
Waterloo 29 25 — 54
New Glarus (fg fta-ftm pts) — Watrud 2 0-2 4, Eichelkraut 1 1-2 4, Himmelmann 5 4-6 14, Klistenan-Havens 3 0-0 7, Benson 10 4-4 25, Noll 1 3-4 5, Marty 3 0-0 7. Totals — 25 12-18 66
Waterloo — Schneider 3 2-2 10, Powers 4 8-16 16, Jaehnke 0 2-2 2, Asik 4 2-2 10, Mosher 3 4-6 11, Wolff 2 1-8 5. Totals — 16 19-36 54
3-point goals — NG (Eichelkraut 1, Klistenan-Havens 1, Benson 1, Marty 1), W (Schneider 2, Mosher 1). Total fouls — NG 24, W 15. Fouled out — Watrud.
