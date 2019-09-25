Thursday, Sept. 26
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Saturday, Sept. 28
Maunesha River clean-up day, meet at Langer Park and carpool to the work site, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., help clean up blockage in the river, lunch will be provided, to register contact freyr33@gmail.com
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Punk show, The Mode Theater, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. five bands will perform, all ages show, tickets $10, for more information visit The Mode’s Facebook page
Sunday, Sept. 29
Farmers’ market, Marshall Firemans Park, 8 a.m. to noon, contact Scott Michalak at 608-422-0428 for more information
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church chili cook off and silent auction, 605 Madison St., Marshall, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.,cook off will feature chili in three categories, there is no entry fee, there will also bea silent auction and family friendly activities including wagon rides and pumpkin painting
Monday, Sept. 30
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Youth tech time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 3:30 p.m., drop in and learn how to use Ozobots, littleBits and Makey Makey kits, recommended for children ages 5 and older, children ages 8 and younger must be accompanied by an adult, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Paper crafting club, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., create hand-made paper items, free, attendees asked to bring scissors and tape if possible, group is geared to adults
Wood carving class, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., free class put on by expert craftsmen from the Capital Area Carvers, no experience necessary, all supplies provided, open to all agesWednesday, Oct. 2
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Fall flower arranging, Marshall Community Library, 6-7 p.m., learn how to arrange fall flowers and take the arrangements home, all supplies providedby the library, free,there is limited space so people must register by calling 608-655-3123, Marshall residents will be seated first
Thursday, Oct. 3
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
