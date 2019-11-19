Six area churches will come together Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison St. in Marshall, for a 7 p.m. shared service of Thanksgiving. The service will be led by Rev. Heidi Loomis, pastor of the United Methodist churches in Waterloo and Marshall; Rev. Robert Kosky, pastor of St. Paul Lutheran (ELCA) in Waterloo; Fr. Jorge Miramontes, pastor of Holy Family Parish in Waterloo and Marshall; and Rev. Nancy Raabe, pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran (ELCA), Marshall. Members of all congregations are invited and the public is also welcome.
“This is a beautiful example of a variety of worshiping congregations coming together with one voice to praise the God who created us, who sustains us, and who gives us hope,” said Raabe. “The church is Christ’s body on earth, and we are all members of that body. We are all made stronger by being more closely woven together.”
The service will include a number of festive Thanksgiving hymns, along with prayers, responsive readings, and a reflection by Kosky. A dessert banquet follows to which all are invited. Those attending are invited to bring along their own special dessert or simply enjoy the array of desserts provided.
The offering will be directed to the Waterloo/Marshall Clergy Emergency Fund, which exists to help people in Marshall and Waterloo community in times of need.
Call Holy Trinity at 608-655-4246 or email htcstaff@holytrinity-marshall.com for more information. Plenty of parking is available and the building is fully accessible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.