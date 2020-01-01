Candidate deadline is Jan. 7
Anyone looking to seek local office for city council, village board, town board or school boards must file all paperwork by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7. Contact the appropriate municipal clerk or school district office for additional information.
Youth soccer registration opens Jan. 2
Registration for the Marshall Parks and Recreation youth soccer program opens Jan. 2. There will be four age groups: tot ages 2-3, age 4-PreK, kindergarten-1st grade, and 2nd-3rd grade. Each program runs for seven weeks. For more information, visit the Marshall Parks and Rec Soccer Facebook page or contact the parks and rec department at 608-655-4017 ext. 221.
KJM Library hosting reading challenge
Children, teens and adults are invited to participate in the free Warm Up with Reading Challenge hosted by the Karl Junginger Memorial Library. Register and receive a reading log to keep track of reading progress from Jan. 2 to Feb. 22. Bring a completed log back to the library to get a Book Buck and enter the prize drawing.
Sign up for Lions flag football tournament
Registration is open for the Marshall Lions Club Ice Fisheree Festival flag football tournament on Saturday, Jan. 18. There is space for up to eight teams with each team guaranteed three games. Entry fee is $25 with a 100 percent payout to the top two teams. Registration closes Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. and is available online at www.sightfirst.com. For more information about the flag football tournament, contact Lion Matt Browne at 608-209-9359 or madmuly55@gmail.com.
Library holding biggest loser challenge
Let the Karl Junginger Memorial Library help with your New Year’s resolution as it hosts a Biggest Loser Challenge from Jan. 6 to March 13. There is a $10 buy in and the winner gets the entire pot of money. Men and women will compete separately. Sign up online at https://www.waterloo.lib.wi.us. Contact the library at 920-478-3344 for more information.
Legion hosting Jan. 11 turkey dinner
Waterloo American Legion Post 233 is holding a turkey dinner on Saturday, Jan. 11. The menu includes turkey in gravy, biscuits or mashed potatoes, vegetables, assorted breads, assorted salads and assorted desserts. The meal will be sold from 4-7 p.m. or until sold out; the bar will open at 3 p.m. The cost is $9 for adults and $5.50 for children ages 5-10. For delivery in the Waterloo area call 920-478-4300. Call 920-478-2780 or any Waterloo Legion member with questions.
FFA alumni Euchre party Jan. 12
Enjoy playing Euchre? The Marshall FFA alumni will be hosting its second card party Jan. 12 in the Marshall High School Commons. Registration begins at 11:45 a.m. and Euchre will begin at noon. Entry fee is $5 per person and it is open to the community. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. There will also be a card party Feb. 9.
VFW seeking veteran photos
The Krause-Langer VFW Post is seeking photos of Waterloo, Marshall and Reeseville veterans for a Wall of Honor display. Please send a 4x6 or 5x7 photo of the veteran along with their name, rank and dates of service to the VFW Hall at 119 S. Monroe St., Waterloo.
