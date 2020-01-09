Is your dog afraid of ordinary things like vacuum cleaners or items dropped on the floor? Does your dog run for cover during thunderstorms or fireworks? If so, plan to attend the “Fears and Phobias” workshop on Monday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Community Education Room at the Humane Society, located at W6127 Kiesling Road, Jefferson. Dog owners will learn ways to help their canine friend get past his/her fears, and learn how to understand their dog a little better.
Participants will also be taught how to recognize common signs of stress in dogs – a growl might stop you in your tracks, but would you notice a yawn? Dog body language is subtle, and fascinating. Join Mittsy Voiles, Behaviorist for a workshop on fears and phobias. Please note this workshop is for people only, please leave your dog at home.
The workshop is free, but please consider bringing a cash donation or an item from the shelter’s wish list. To register, contact the shelter at 920-674-2048, or send an e-mail to: shelter@hsjc-wis.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.