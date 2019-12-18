Thursday, Dec. 19
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Waterloo Elementary School concert, high school gym, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Monday, Dec. 23
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Open create space, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., adults and teens are invited to use the community room to work on creative projects, attendees need to bring their own supplies, no projects involving open flames, harsh chemicals or very loud noises allowed
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Live Nativity, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2-3:45 p.m., featuring live animals, followed by soup and snacks and Christmas carols
Youth/children’s Live Nativity, St. Paul Lutheran Church (WELS) – Marshall, youth and children will present a live nativity
Saturday, Dec. 28
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Incredible bats, Marshall Community Library, learn about bat myths, behavior, habitat, and more, see live bats who are also bringing friends, free, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Monday, Dec. 30
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
