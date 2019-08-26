St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church (WELS), located on Highway 73 in Marshall, is now enrolling students into the weekly Sunday School program. Children will take part in Bible stories, singing, special activities and learn God’s eternal truths.
Sunday School is open to children ages 4 years old through eighth grade. It will be held at 10:15 a.m. beginning Sunday, Sept. 8. Adult Bible class meets at the same time. The program is free to attend.
Call 608-655-4179 with questions or register by visiting www.stpaulmarshall.com.
