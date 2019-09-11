Waterloo American Legion to sell burgers Friday night
The Waterloo American Legion will hold its final burger night of the season Friday at its hall on State Highway 89. The legion will sell hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and brats starting at 4:30 p.m. There will also be French fries and onion rings.
Energy assistance meetings available in Marshall
Representatives from Dane County energy assistance will be at the Marshall Early Learning Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Call energy assistance at 608-267-8601 to set up an appointment. When making the appointment, please say you want the meeting to be held in Marshall. There will be bilingual representatives at the event to assist.
Maunesha River clean-up day set for Saturday
Help clean up the Maunesha River on Saturday. The event begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. People who are interested in volunteering should email freyr33@gmail.com. The group will be working to clear away blockages on the river. Volunteers should meet at Langer Park in Marshall and will carpool to the clean-up location. Lunch will be provided.
Gun club hosting Sept. 21 fall bonanza
The Waterloo Gun Club will hold its annual Fall Bonanza Sept. 21 with events beginning at 10 a.m. There will be a variety of trap shooting competitions including 5-bird merchandise, 50-bird 16 yard singles event and a 100-bird sporting clays contest. There will be a gun, cash and prizes raffle with a Polaris Sportsman 450 ATV as the featured prize. Raffle tickets cost $20 each and can be purchased in advance. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win. There will also be a high noon drawing for a Weatherby O/U shotgun for everyone who signs up for any shoot before noon. You must be present to win the drawing, set for 12:01 p.m.
KJM Library celebrating 25 years on Sept. 21
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library in Waterloo will be celebrating its 25th anniversary from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. The public is invited to take part in the festivities that will include a proclamation by Mayor Jeni Quimby, balloons by Pop Art, food from Ayala’s Market, beverages from Paradiddle’s Café and music by Billy Saffyre. Family tile painting will also take place during the celebration for $10. For more information contact the library at 920-478-3344.
Try out virtual gaming at the Marshall library
The Marshall Community Library will have a virtual reality gaming system set up Sept. 24-28 during regular operating hours. Recommended for people ages 12 and older. Several games will be available to try out including The Playroom VR, The Last Guardian VR demo, Discovery, Job Simulator, VRog, Tiny Trax and Carnival Games VR.
Waterloo fire, rescue looking for volunteers
Waterloo fire and rescue is currently accepting applications for volunteer fire and/or emergency medical services personnel. At this time, the department is in need of people 18 and older. To be a firefighter, one needs to live within the Waterloo Fire Department’s response area. There are no residency requirements for emergency medical technicians. For more information, stop by the station at 900 Industrial Lane or call 920-478-2535.
Marshall resident seeking troop addresses
Pete Ponti, who has worked with both the Marshall VFW and American Legion, is seeking the addresses of local soldiers stationed overseas to send care packages to. Anyone with the address should contact Ponti at 608-655-3568. Ponti also reminds residents that bricks are still for sale in Marshall Veterans Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.