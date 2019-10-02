Thursday, Oct. 3
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Friday, Oct. 4
Community tailgate, Marshall Middle School cafeteria 5-7 p.m., Farmers & Merchants State Bank will host the 19th annual community tailgate serving free brats, hot dogs, chips and brownie while supplies last, donations for the Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry will be accepted during this time
Saturday, Oct. 5
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Maunesha River clean-up day, meet at Langer Park and carpool to the work site, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., help clean up blockage in the river, lunch will be provided, to register contact freyr33@gmail.com
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Library trivia night, Marshall American Legion on American Legion Circle, 7 p.m., teams of 2-10 members, $15 per player, tickets can be purchased at the door, sponsored by the Friends of the Marshall Community Library, proceeds will benefit the library
Monday, Oct. 7
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Game night and giving, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., play a variety of games including Settlers of Catan, Exploding Kittens, Ticket to Ride, Jenga and more, bring a donation for the Waterloo-Marshall food pantry and be entered into a drawing, free to attend, for more information call 608-655-3123
Junginger Book Club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., group will be discussing “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, new members welcome, no reservations required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Wood carving class, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., free class put on by expert craftsmen from the Capital Area Carvers, no experience necessary, all supplies provided, open to all ages
Ukulele night, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 5:30 p.m., come to the library for a ukulele jam session, there will be ukuleles to borrow, all ages welcome, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Thursday, Oct. 10
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Cook the Book, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., Celebrate National Cookie Month with this fun twist on a recipe exchange, choose a recipe from a cookbook on display at the library, make the dish and bring to the library, taste different dishes and go home with a new cookbook, no registration required, free, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Saturday, Oct. 12
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Sunday, Oct. 13
Pancake breakfast, Marshall Fire Station, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., menu includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, hashbrowns, and a beverage. Tickets are $7 for people ages 16 and older, $4 for diners ages 6-15 and free for those 5 and younger, additional activities will also take place
