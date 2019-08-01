Community blood drive today
The Marshall LEOs Club will sponsor a community blood drive from 1-6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1 at St. Mary’s Church in Marshall. In addition to sponsoring the drive, the LEOs Club will staff the event. Those who donate will be given a coupon for a free scoop of frozen custard from Culver’s.
VFW selling burgers, brats Friday
The Waterloo-Marshall VFW will be selling burgers and brats Friday at the Marshall Lions Club Park, 203 Hubbell St. Food will be sold from 3-8 p.m. or until sold out. Proceeds benefit the organization’s scholarships.
KJM Library celebrates
summer reading program Saturday
Celebrate summer reading at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All ages are invited to enjoy free snow-cones, a picture scavenger hunt and outdoor inflatables.
Scholastic Book Fair begins Saturday
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host a Scholastic book fair from Aug. 3-9 during the library’s regular hours.
Weiherts announce reunion
The 49th annual Weihert family reunion will be held Sunday at noon in the Waterloo Firemen’s Park Bingo Hall. Participants are asked to bring a dish to pass, plates, silverware and beverage.
Upcoming teen events at
Marshall Community Library
Teens ages 13-17 are invited to take part in a trio of free summer reading programs at the Marshall Community Library. Enjoy cosmic crafts like 8-bit art with perler beads and anime drawing Aug. 7 from 6-7 p.m.; make and eat sweet treats at the candy factory Aug. 10 from 1-2 p.m.; and be prepared as the library turns out its lights Aug. 14 when teens can play ghosts in the graveyard, assassin and reflector hunt from 8-9 p.m.
Register for library escape room
Escape the Fairy Tale Aug. 15 at Karl Junginger Memorial Library from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. by solving clues and puzzles. Maximum 10 people per team, all ages welcome. Registration required; visit
https://tinyurl.com/kjmescaperoom to register
Pokémon Party set for
Aug. 20 at the Marshall library
All ages are welcome to attend the Aug. 20 Marshall Community Library Pokémon Party featuring Pokémon crafts, Pokémon snacks, Pokémon games, and a visit from Pikachu from 6-7 p.m. Battle with friends to defeat (or defend) the gym (Pokémon Go). Please RSVP by calling 608-655-3123 or emailing staff@marlib.org.
Euchre offered at VFW Hall
on Tuesday nights
The Veterans of Foreign Wars is holding Euchre on Tuesday nights at its hall on South Monroe Street in Waterloo.
Horse pull at Barrel Inn Aug. 16
A draft horse pull will be held at the Barrel Inn in Deansville on Friday, Aug. 16, starting at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.