Thursday, Aug. 29
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Community night, Waterloo Firemen’s Park, 5-9 p.m., featuring music by the Soggy Prairie Boys, baseball game and vendors, call 920-478-3025 for more information
Friday, Aug. 30
Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Marshall, 2-4:30 p.m.
Magic the Gathering club, Marshall Community Library, 3-5 p.m., play Magic the Gathering card game, all ages welcome, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Teen program: cosplay raffle party, Marshall Community Library, 4-5 p.m., for teens ages 13-17, celebrate the end of the teen summer reading program with food, games and prizes, cosplay encouraged, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Saturday, Aug. 31
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Sunday, Sept. 1
Farmers’ market, Marshall Firemens Park, 8 a.m. to noon, contact Scott Michalak at 608-422-0428 for more information
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Wood carving class, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., free class put on by expert craftsmen from the Capital Area Carvers, no experience necessary, all supplies provided, open to all ages
Paper crafting for adults, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., free, join this group and create greeting cards and other paper crafts, bring your own double sided tape or glue, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Junginger Book Club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., group will discuss “All You Can Ever Know” by Nicole Chung, new members welcome, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Wild food foraging program, Marshall Community Library, 6 p.m., Learn to find, identify, prepare and eat wild food from our area, free, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Computer instruction, Marshall Community Library, 6-7 p.m., drop-in and have library staff assist you with computer basics or specific programs, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Thursday, Sept. 5
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Saturday, Sept. 7
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Computer instruction, Marshall Community Library, noon to 2 p.m., drop-in and have library staff assist you with computer basics or specific programs, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Sunday, Sept. 8
Public archaeology dig, 113 Main St. Marshall, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., see what’s buried on the grounds of one of the village’s oldest sites, volunteers will help dig to find pieces of history, all artifacts found will be given to the family who owns the home, for more information contact Laura at 920-626-2192
