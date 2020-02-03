Legion hosting Feb. 8 spaghetti dinner
The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 is hosting a spaghetti dinner on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Legion building on Highway 89, south of Waterloo. The menu includes spaghetti with meatballs, garden salad, garlic bread, and assorted desserts and will be served from 4-7 p.m. or until sold out. The cost will be $9 for adults, $5.50 for children ages 5-10 and free for children ages 4 and younger. Delivery will be available in the Waterloo area by calling 920-478-4300. The bar will open at 3 p.m.
Scholarship foundation sets
Feb. 8 casino night, dance
The Marshall Scholarship Foundation is hosting a Valentine’s dance and casino night on Feb. 8 at Waterloo Community Hall, 123 Monroe St. in Waterloo. From 6-11 p.m. people can try their hand at blackjack, Texas hold’em and a variety of other popular casino games. There will also be a silent auction, snacks, beverages and dancing. Advance tickets are $10 and can be purchased from the Waterloo and Marshall branches of Farmers & Merchants State Bank. Tickets will be $15 at the door. Proceeds will benefit scholarship for Marshall High School seniors. Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, visit www.marshall.dollarsforscholars.org.
Reeseville Fire Department
hosting Feb. 9 Bingo
The Reeseville Fire Department will be having Bingo at the Reeseville Community Center, 406 N. Main St. in Reeseville. Doors open at 4 p.m. with the first game starting at 5:30 p.m. Fifteen games will be played and there will be one progressive round. Food and beverages will be available to purchase.
Marshall sets Meet
the Candidates event for Feb. 10
The Marshall School District is hosting a Feb. 10 public forum so voters within the school district can meet the six candidates running for the two school board seats. Due to the number of people seeking office, it is necessary to have a primary election on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to narrow the pool to four candidates. The individuals hoping to serve on the board are Staci Abrahamson, Justin E. Rodriguez, Eli Bauer, Jill Misiewicz, Christie Eilders and Eric Armstrong. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and be held in the district office.
Learn about applying
for scholarships Feb. 12
Marshall High School seniors and their parents are invited to a Feb. 12 workshop at the Marshall High School library. The workshop will be held by the Marshall Scholarship Foundation Dollars for Scholars; attendees will learn how to use the online student profile to apply for local scholarships. Students should bring their chromebooks to the event, which begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.marshall.dollarsforscholars.org.
Valentine’s Day fish fry slated for Feb. 14 in Reeseville
The Reeseville Community Center is holding a Feb. 14 Valentine’s Day fish fry at the community center, 406 N. Main St. in Reeseville. The meal will be served from 5-7:30 p.m. People may choose a two-piece fish ($12), three-piece fish ($13), chicken tenders ($8), deep fried shrimp ($13) or a fish and shrimp combo ($14). All meals come with French fries, coleslaw, potato salad, rye bread, milk, and coffee.
Knights of Columbus set
Feb. 16 pancake breakfast
The Knights of Columbus will hold a Feb. 16 pancake breakfast from 8-11:30 a.m. at Holy Family School in Waterloo. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, sausage patties, sweet rolls, applesauce, coffee, milk and orange juice. The cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for children ages 5 and younger.
Auxiliary seeking veteran
photos for 100th anniversary
The Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary will be celebrating 100 years in April and as part of the event, is looking to honor local women who have served or are currently serving in the military. Please send a 5x7 photo of the veteran (in or out of uniform), along with her name, rank and dates of service to Deb Krueger, 504 Minnehaha Lane, Waterloo, WI 53594. Contact Krueger at 920-366-0152 with questions or for more information.
VFW seeking veteran photos
The Krause-Langer VFW Post is seeking photos of Waterloo, Marshall and Reeseville veterans for a Wall of Honor display. Please send a 4x6 or 5x7 photo of the veteran along with their name, rank and dates of service to the VFW Hall at 119 S. Monroe St., Waterloo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.