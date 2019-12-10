Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Marshall is hosting A Night in Bethlehem, a living nativity story, Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 6-8 p.m. at the church, 605 Madison St.
Attendees will be guided through the story of the birth of Jesus; listen and watch as the scenes come alive before you. Experience the sights, sounds and excitement of a first century marketplace as it would have been during the first Christmas Eve. The marketplace will offer games, prizes and refreshments. The church looks forward to sharing the spirit of Christmas at this free event.
