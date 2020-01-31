Waterloo High School has announced its honor roll students for the second term of the 2019-2020 academic year. Students with a grade point average of 4.0 are on the principal’s honors roll. Those with grade point averages between 3.75 and 3.99 are on high honors and those with grade point averages of 3.30 to 3.749 are on honors.
Principal’s honors
Ashley M. Batz, Jackson T. Christenson, Jenna L. Christenson, Kamden M. Fitzgerald, Christina K. Forman, Quinnly Hush, Ava J. Jaehnke, Natalie M. Marthaler, Victor Martinez Lazaro, Taylor I. Noel, Yareli G. Perez, Brenen R. Skalitzky, Cassandra Valle, Tyler J. Voigts, and Gracie L. Wiechmann.
High honors
Juan Alonso Valle, Julia A. Asik, Caleb M. Bergeron, Samuel S. Billingsley, Kaylee G. Bostwick, Vanessa C. Carrillo Chavez, Bella R. Degler, Rylee M. Duessler, Cabella B. Ellis, Abigail A. Gier, Makenna A. Holzhueter, Kerstin A. Hurd, Alyssa J. Jaehnke, Sabrina M. Killary, Brooke N. Lauersdorf, Deeana G. Lira, Brice E. Melchior, Abigail E. Quamme, Autumn L. Rahlf, Michaela A. Riege, Kaden D. Ring, Jada Ringenberg, Simone R. Schaefer, Sophia I. Schneider, Sydney A. Schonhoff, Kodi M. Seeber, Cooper T. Setz, Sara R. Skalitzky, Sarah R. Spies, Lily M. Stonestreet, Brenden R. Thurnbauer, Antonio A. Unzueta, and Maddelyn J. Webster.
Honors
Jonathan Aguero, Jordi Aguero, JayReece D. Ashton, Andrew S. Battenberg, Makayla L. Batz, Connor J. Bergeron, Dylan C. Bostwick, Dayton C. Bronkhorst, Keagan P. Carnahan, Kallee J. Denault, Harli Q. Dorris, Itzel Estrada, Luke J. Fiedorowicz, Chloe L. Fitzgerald, Montserrath G. Flores, Keelan V. Gangstad, Selina Garcia Mares, Nicholas G. Gerschke, Joseph Grice, Andrew T. Grundahl, Autum L. Haseleu, Addison B. Hensler, Blake W. Huebner, Taliyah Jackson, Amber J. Kohls, Anna E. Lanphier, Julia R. Larkins, Andrew J. Leckel, Ariana E. Luther, Ellena C. Marconnet, Sadie R. Marek, Jonathan J. McLaughlin, Avery K. Meyer, Brooke H. Mosher, Mason J. Mosher, Gavin W. Olson, Leslie Peralta Garcia, Wyatt T. Peterson, Madelyn G. Ponti, Skyler J. Powers, Kailee A. Rahn, Tyra S. Ringenberg, Eduardo Rodriguez Lara, Madelyn J. Roske, Brianna L. Rounds, Justin P. Sampo, Maxwell R. Schneider, Joslyn R. Sornson, Abdon Tonche-Aguero, Lerious Wilson, Eugene R. Wolff, Joslyn E. Wolff, Amelia Wredberg, Lexie M. Yelk, and Gizelle M. Zimbric.
