Snow and cold weather can create extremely dangerous driving conditions for motorists on most highways statewide. AAA advises motorists to prepare themselves and their car.
During severe winter weather AAA receives a high number of road service calls. AAA also advises priority service will be given to members who are stranded or in a dangerous situation.
AAA recommends if motorists become stranded, it is best to stay with the vehicle. Your car can provide shelter and enable emergency responders to best locate you. If you can start your engine, run it only long enough to keep warm. Make sure the exhaust pipe is snow-free.
Preparing for frigid weather conditions will help keep your vehicle on the road, advises AAA. Motorists can help keep their vehicles on the road by doing the following:
- Check your battery strength. Faulty batteries cause more car starting problems than any other factor. At 0 degrees, a good battery has 35 percent less starting power.
- Have tires properly inflated.
- Park your car in the garage. If you have no garage, put a tarp over the hood or park protected from prevailing winds. To keep doors from freezing shut, place a plastic trash bag between the door and the frame.
- Make sure your car has an emergency kit.
- When taking to the road during winter weather, remember to drive with caution to help maintain your safety as well as that of passengers, fellow motorists and roadside workers. AAA recommends the following tips for winter driving:
- Avoid braking on ice. If you’re approaching a patch of ice, brake during your approach. Applying pressure to your brakes while on ice will throw your car into a skid.
- Keep the fuel tank at least half-full to avoid fuel-line freeze up.
- Watch for icy surfaces on bridges and intersections.
- Remember that four-wheel drive helps you to get going quicker, but it won’t help you stop any faster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.