A live nativity will be presented on Christmas Eve, from 2-3:45 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 138 Highway BB, Marshall.
Meet Mary and Joseph, shepherds, Wise Men, and a number of angels. Making the live nativity complete, there will be a number of animals.
After viewing the nativity all are invited enjoy soup and snacks in Immanuel’s lower level. There is no cost.
The community is invited to sing Christmas carols, 3:45-4 p.m. Then at 4 p.m. is a candlelight service.
“Our friends and neighbors are also invited to Immanuel’s Children’s Christmas Service this Sunday, Dec. 22 at 9 a.m,” said Pastor Scharrer. “All are invited to share the joy announced by the Christmas Angel, ‘Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is Christ the Lord.’”
