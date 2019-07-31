The Marshall schools’ district-wide registration is set for Aug. 7 from 1-8 p.m. at the elementary school, 617 Madison St.
Registration includes two steps this year. Step 1: Online registration/enrollment for setting up parent/student accounts (the district is switching database systems so all families will need to input their information in again to ensure it is the most current) and step 2: In-person to complete the registration process (fees, forms, school pictures, etc.).
Online registration opened earlier this week. The district strongly encourages families to register online prior to coming on Aug. 7 to help speed up the in-person process. Those who do not have access to a computer (cell phones will not work for the registration system) can stop at any of our school offices to begin the process. Otherwise, computers will be available on Aug. 7.
During registration day, children will get their picture taken, pick up their student id, fill out all necessary forms, pay fees, purchase Cardinal apparel, visit information booths for Lazers, PTA, school lunch, purchase athletic passes/fill out athletic forms, learn about the co-curricular options at each of the schools and more.
Anyone unable to attend Aug. 7 must complete the online registration process as well turn in all necessary forms (found on the district’s website) prior to the Aug. 28 Ready, Set, Go Night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.