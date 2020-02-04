The top three entries of the Voice of Democracy contest, hosted by the Waterloo and Marshall Krause-Langer VFW Post were recognized at Monday night’s meeting. The contest is open to high school students, who are required to give a 3-5 minute speech on a selected theme. Pictured from left are post commander Sherri Smith, Chase Zimmerman — third place, Gabriella Campos — second place, Trinity Flint- first place, and contest co-chair Scott Relitz.