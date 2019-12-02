Thursday, Dec. 5
Waterloo School District community conversation, Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Waterloo, 8:30-11 a.m., learn about ways to increase community-based employment opportunities for young adults with disabilities
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Chili supper, Waterloo High School cafeteria, 5-7 p.m., menu includes chili, bread, dessert and milk, $5 per person, proceeds will benefit Badger Honor Flight
Santa story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., featuring a reading of “The Night Before Christmas,” sing-a-longs, crafts, cookie decorating and a visit from Santa, free
Saturday, Dec. 7
Holy Family baked goods and craft bazaar, St. Mary’s Church in Marshall, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., a variety of baked goods and crafts will be available to purchase, Mrs. Claus’ Closet Décor and Granny’s Attic will also be open
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Sunday, Dec. 8
Marshall FFA Euchre party, Marshall High School commons, 11:45 a.m. registration and games begin at noon, entry is $5 per person, food and beverages will be available to purchase
Monday, Dec. 9
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Clark Book Club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., group will discuss “Christmas on the Island” by Jenny Colgan, new members welcome
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Wood carving class, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., free class put on by expert craftsmen from the Capital Area Carvers, no experience necessary, all supplies provided, open to all ages
Adult/teen craft night, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., attendees will be making hot chocolate gift sets, register online, all materials provided, free
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Holiday pine wreath workshop, Marshall Community Library, 6-7 p.m., learn to create a pine holiday wreath to take home, all supplies provided, registration required by calling 608-655-3126, free
Thursday, Dec. 12
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Holiday cookie exchange, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., choose a recipe from a cookbook on display at the library and make and bring to the library, please bring 6 dozen treats for the exchange and a container
Marshall holiday cookie walk, high school, 6-7:15 p.m., cookies are $8 for a full container or $5 for a half container, sponsored by the Marshall Music Boosters
Waterloo Middle School concert, high school gym, 6:30 p.m.
Marshall High School and Middle School band concert, high school gym, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Friends bake sale, Marshall Community Library, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., proceeds benefit the Friends of the Library
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Sunday, Dec. 15
Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, Holy Family Catholic School in Waterloo, 8-11:30 a.m., menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, beverages and more, price is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger
Monday, Dec. 16
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Movie night, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., enjoy a free movie and popcorn, film is rated PG and was released in 2019, based on a bestselling book, featuring Milo Ventimiglia and the voice of Kevin Costner
Waterloo Intermediate School concert, high school gym, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Wood carving class, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., free class put on by expert craftsmen from the Capital Area Carvers, no experience necessary, all supplies provided, open to all ages
Marshall holiday cookie walk, high school, 5-6:15 p.m., cookies are $8 for a full container or $5 for a half container, sponsored by the Marshall Music Boosters
Waterloo High School concert, high school gym, 6:30 p.m.
Marshall High School and Middle School choir concert, high school gym, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Thursday, Dec. 19
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Waterloo Elementary School concert, high school gym, 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.