Waterloo Public Schools – staff will be accessible by email and phone
Marshall Public Schools – staff will be accessible by email and phone
St. John Lutheran School – staff will be accessible by email and phone
Holy Family Parish School – staff will be accessible by email and phone
Waterloo municipal offices (includes all departments) – staff will be accessible by email and phone; leave utility bill payments in the drop box located at the main entrance, put dog registration documents (including a callback number) and payments in the drop box located at the main entrance
Marshall municipal offices (includes all departments) – staff will be accessible by email and phone; leave water/sewer bill payments in the drop box located at the main entrance, put dog registration documents (including a callback number) and payments in the drop box located at the main entrance
Karl Junginger Memorial Library – staff will be accessible by email
Marshall Community Library – staff will be accessible by email and phone
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church – Pastor will be accessible by email and phone, updated daily devotionals on church website, weekly sermon on church’s YouTube channel
All Karl Junginger Memorial Library programs and activities
All Marshall Community Library programs and activities
All activities for all local public and private schools
Waterloo American Legion Post 233 grilled chicken and pork chop dinner
Waterloo Fire/EMS annual pancake breakfast
Marshall High School alumni banquet
Waterloo High School alumni banquet
Waterloo Athletic Booster Club banquet
Friends of the Marshall Community Library annual dog wash fundraiser
