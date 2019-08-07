Thursday, Aug. 8
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Scholastic book fair, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., open to the public, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Friday, Aug. 9
Scholastic book fair, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., open to the public, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Magic the Gathering club, Marshall Community Library, 3-5 p.m., play Magic the Gathering card game, all ages welcome, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Saturday, Aug. 10
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Teen program: candy factory, Marshall Community Library, 1 p.m., teens ages 13-17 are invited to drop in to create and eat sweet treats, all materials provided by the library, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Sunday, Aug. 11
Farmers’ market, Marshall Firemans Park, 8 a.m. to noon, contact Scott Michalak at 608-422-0428 for more information
Monday, Aug. 12
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Clark book club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., group will discuss “Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan, no registration required, new members welcome, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch,meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Magic the Gathering tournament, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., open to all ages, no fee to enter but participants must RSVP, for more information, rules and to register contact tournamentsmagic@gmail.com
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Daytime Page Turners book club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 11 a.m., group will discuss “The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern, no registration required, new members welcome, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Teen program: night games, Marshall Community Library, 8-9 p.m., teens ages 13-17 are invited to play games in the dark such as ghosts in the graveyard and reflector hunt at the library, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Thursday, Aug. 15
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Family escape room: fairy tale, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., escape the fairy tale by solving clues and puzzles, maximum 10 people per team, all ages welcome, register online at https://tinyurl.com/kjmescaperoom, call 920-478-3344 for more information
