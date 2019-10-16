Thursday, Oct. 17
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Candy corn edible slime, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 4 p.m., teens are invited to make candy corn edible slime, free, register online
Saturday, Oct. 19
Maunesha River clean-up day, meet at the old Burger King in Waterloo and carpool to the work site, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., help clean up blockage in the Waterloo portion of the river, lunch will be provided, to register contact freyr33@gmail.com
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Family story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10-11 a.m., featuring stories, rhymes, crafts, and a short movie, recommended for students in elementary school and younger, no registration required, free
Waterloo Area Historical Society board meeting, 10 a.m., Karl Junginger Memorial Library, group will discuss finances and annual meeting, call 920-478-8015 for more information
Sunday, Oct. 20
Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, Holy Family Parish School in Waterloo, 8-11:30 a.m., menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, sausage patties, sweet rolls, applesauce, coffee, milk and orange juice, cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for children ages 5 and younger
Monday, Oct. 21
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Read to Bounce, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 3:30-4:30 p.m., children can sign up for a 15-minute time slot to read to canine Bounce, sign up online ahead of time or drop in, call call 920-478-3344 for more information
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Halloween activity stations, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 2-5 p.m., participate in the picture scavenger hunt and choose from several activity stations at this drop-in event, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Wood carving class, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., free class put on by expert craftsmen from the Capital Area Carvers, no experience necessary, all supplies provided, open to all ages
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Macabre Marshall II, Marshall Community Library, 7 p.m., hear about the strange, dark and sometimes even gruesome history of the village, free, not appropriate for children, for more information call 920-626-2192
Thursday, Oct. 24
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Fall fiasco family escape room, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., teams of up to 10 are invited to solve puzzles and escape the library, registration required by visiting the library’s website or calling 920-478-3344
Marshall Scholarship Foundation wine and tapas fundraiser, Lewis Station Winery in Lake Mills, 6-9 p.m., tickets are $30 and include two drinks and all-you-can-eat tapas, advance tickets available at Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Marshall and by emailing PresidentMarshallSF@gmail.com.
Friends of the KJM Library craft night, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., create paper roll pumpkins, $5 per person or free for Friends embmers, registration required by visiting the library’s website or calling 920-478-3344
Saturday, Oct. 26
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Sunday, Oct. 27
Waterloo trick-or-treating, 2-5 p.m., community-wide
