In view of 60 years of celebrating Wiener & Kraut Day in Waterloo, test your knowledge of this event. A traditional event held in a small town with a big heart. As the past celebrations were successful may this year continue the spirit of community inspired by local people who created this traditional event.
1. In the beginning Wiener & Kraut Day was originally called:
A. Wiener & Kraut Day
B. Sauer Kraut & Wiener Day
C. Wieners & Sauer Kraut Day
2. Wiener & Kraut Day originally started in what month/year, and sandwiches were free:
A. September 1960
B. August 1961
C. October 1959
3. Wiener & Kraut Day began with an idea from who?
A. Local Business people; Charlie Fischer, Dan Royle of The Waterloo Courier
B. Chamber of Commerce citizens; Dan Royle of The Waterloo Courier, Charlie Fischer, “Fritz” Minnameir of Kreis Packing Company, E. J. & J.G. Van Holten of Van Holten Sauer Kraut Company.
C. Fox & Zimbrich Meat Market
4. In 1968 Wiener & Kraut Day in Waterloo served how many Wiener & Kraut sandwiches?
A. 5,000 wieners and 4,000 pounds of kraut.
B. 12,000 wieners and 1,200 pounds of kraut
C. 8,000 wieners and 2,000 pounds of kraut
5. In the early years of the Wiener & Kraut Day celebration where was the event held?
A. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Parking Lot.
B. Downtown, Veteran’s Park and the Community Building.
C. Waterloo Grade and High School Parking Lot.
6. In what year was Van Holten’s Sauerkraut supply ended?
A. 1987
B. 1997
C. 1977
7. Dean Blau, of Dean’s Meat Market and Locker, Waterloo also supplied wieners for the 1980 Wiener & Kraut Day. They supplied how many wieners?
A. 10,000
B. 15,000
C. 6,000
Answers will be published in the Sept. 5 edition of The Courier.
