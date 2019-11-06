Thursday, Nov. 7
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult
Tissue paper canvas art, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 4 p.m., learn to paint using tissue paper, recommended for children ages 10 and older, registration required
Cook the Book, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., choose a recipe from a cookbook on display at the library, make it and bring it to this event, this month’s theme – Thanksgiving Feast, no registration required
Friday, Nov. 8
Marshall High School presents “Mamma Mia,” Marshall Elementary School, 7 p.m., purchase tickets online at www.showtix4u.com or at the door
Saturday, Nov. 9
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children
Waterloo Legion chicken dinner, Waterloo Legion building, 4-7 p.m. or until sold out, menu includes grilled chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, and more, cost is $9.50 for half chicken, $8.50 for quarter chicken and $6 for ages 6-10, delivery available in Waterloo by calling 920-478-4300
Marshall High School presents “Mamma Mia,” Marshall Elementary School, 7 p.m., purchase tickets online at www.showtix4u.com or at the door
Sunday, Nov. 10
Ham and turkey Bingo, Marshall American Legion Hall, 1 p.m.
Marshall High School presents “Mamma Mia,” Marshall Elementary School, 2 p.m., purchase tickets online at www.showtix4u.com or at the door
Monday, Nov. 11
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
“Frozen II” story time, Marshall Community Library, 6-7 p.m., meet Princess Elsa from “Frozen” and its sequel, she will read a story and do a craft with children, free, children must be accompanied by an adult
Clark book club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., group will be discussing “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty, new members welcome
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Wood carving class, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., free class put on by expert craftsmen from the Capital Area Carvers, no experience necessary, all supplies provided, open to all ages
Ukulele night, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., join the library for a ukulele jam session, all ages welcome, bring your own uke or there will be a few to borrow
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Daytime book club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 1 p.m., group will be discussing “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty, new members welcome
Thursday, Nov. 14
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult
Adult craft night, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., adults are invited to create chalk couture with many designs to choose from, cost is $15 or $10 if participants bring their own board or canvas (up to size 9x12), Friends members receive a $5 discount, registration is required by visiting the library’s website
Saturday, Nov. 16
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children
Family crafting, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 11 a.m., families are invited to create chalk couture with many designs to choose from, cost is $15 or $10 if participants bring their own board or canvas (up to size 9x12), Friends members receive a $5 discount, registration is required by visiting the library’s website
Sunday, Nov. 17
Knights of Columbus breakfast, Holy Family School in Waterloo, 8-11:30 a.m., menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham and other breakfast food and beverages, cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for those younger than 6
