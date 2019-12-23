Bad breath isn’t just unpleasant — it can be unhealthy. Up to 80 percent of dogs and 70 percent of cats that do not receive proper dental care may show signs of dental disease by the age of three.
Dental disease seriously affects the organs, especially the heart, and can shorten your pet’s life while causing unnecessary pain and discomfort.
What can you do? What products work? How can you avoid expensive, useless gimmicks?
Certified Veterinary Technician, Megan Levake, explains why regular brushing and checkups are an important part of your pet’s health care routine in this informative workshop. This free workshop will be held on Monday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. in the Community Education Room at the Humane Society of Jefferson County. All participants will receive free supplies for in-home dental care. This event is for humans only, so please leave your pets at home.
The workshop is free, but monetary donations or items from the shelter’s wish list are greatly appreciated.
This workshop is sponsored by Pet Partners, a partnership between the Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic and the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
