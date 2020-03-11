Holy Family School open house today
All families are welcome to visit Holy Family Catholic School, 387 N. Monroe St. in Waterloo, on Thursday, March 12 from 6-8 p.m. for an open house. Attendees can take a tour of school, meet staff, and enjoy entertainment by Mr. Pickles. For more information, contact the school at 920-478-3221 or mary.kazmer@holyfamily.info.
Reeseville hosting Friday fish fry
The Reeseville Community Center will be the site of the Friday, March 13 fish fry from 5-7:30 p.m. Menu options include two pieces of fish ($12), three pieces of fish ($13), chicken tenders ($8), deep fried shrimp ($13), and a fish and shrimp combo ($14). All meals include French fries, coleslaw, potato salad, rye bread, milk and coffee.
Scouting for Food
pick up set for Saturday
Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts from Marshall and Waterloo will be collecting food for the Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry on Saturday, March 14. Fliers were distributed to homes in both communities on March 7, with information on items that are needed. Residents are asked to have donations placed in front of their homes beginning at 9 a.m. Donations may also be taken directly to the Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Marshall.
WAHS board to meet Saturday
The Waterloo Area Historical Society Board of Directors will meet Saturday, March 14 at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library in the Hyer Meeting room. The two-hour meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Anyone interested in historic Waterloo and the Museum is welcome to attend. Call 920-478-8015 for information.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
with dinner at Waterloo Legion
The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 is hosting a corned beef and cabbage dinner at the Legion building, located on Highway 89 just south of Waterloo, on Saturday, March 14. The menu includes corned beef, cabbage, parsley potatoes, carrots, bread, and assorted desserts. Prices are $11.50 for adults and $7 for children ages 11 and younger. The meal will be served from 1:30-7 p.m. or until sold out; the bar will open at 12:30 p.m. Delivery is available for the Waterloo area by calling 920-478-4300. For more information, contact any Waterloo Legion member or call 920-478-2780.
Knights hosting
Sunday pancake breakfast
The Knights of Columbus will be holding its monthly pancake breakfast Sunday, March 15 at Holy Family School in Waterloo. The menu, served from 8-11:30 a.m., will include pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, sausage patties, sweet rolls, applesauce, coffee, milk, and orange juice. The price is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12, and free for children ages 5 and younger.
Local author reading
March 18 at Marshall library
Local author Suzette Rae Fell Buhr will be at the Marshall Community Library on March 18 from 6-7 p.m. to talk about her newly released, self-published book “Mama Rae’s Rocks and Rhymes.” The book is filled with poetry, specimen photos, and identification information on more than 100 rocks, gems, and minerals. It’s a combination poetry book and field guide celebrating earth’s mineral bounty. The book was recently accepted into the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History’s Mineral Sciences collection.
Auxiliary seeking veteran photos for 100th anniversary
The Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary will be celebrating 100 years in April and as part of the event, is looking to honor local women who have served or are currently serving in the military. Please send a 5x7 photo of the veteran (in or out of uniform), along with her name, rank and dates of service to Deb Krueger, 504 Minnehaha Lane, Waterloo, WI 53594. Contact Krueger at 920-366-0152 with questions or for more information.
VFW seeking veteran photos
The Krause-Langer VFW Post is seeking photos of Waterloo, Marshall and Reeseville veterans for a Wall of Honor display. Please send a 4x6 or 5x7 photo of the veteran along with their name, rank and dates of service to the VFW Hall at 119 S. Monroe St., Waterloo.
