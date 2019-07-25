KJML to present
the ABCs of CBD
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will present the ABCs of CBD by Registered Nurse Erica Mallory at 6 p.m. today. Participants will learn how to make informed choices when it comes to their health. Mallory will cover the history of hemp, medical aspects of CBD and considerations consumers should have about CBD products.
Community Night
at the park tonight
Event at Waterloo Firemen’s Park with market vendors, Music and baseball. Event starts at 5 pm with Vendors opening and the musical lyrics of Sam Battenberg. The Rotation takes over at 6 pm playing a variety of your favorite 60’s — 70’s Classic Rock hits.
City band performs
Friday at Legion
The Waterloo City Band will perform Friday at the Waterloo American Legion hall on starting at 7 p.m. The Waterloo American Legion will hold burger night at its hall on Highway 89. The legion will sell hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and brats starting at 4:30 p.m. There will also be French fries and onion rings. There will also be a car show every Friday through August from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Making music Saturday at the Marshall library
Sheila Santos will present a hands-on program Saturday at the Marshall Community Library where kids get to make their own instruments to help create inspiring music and fun singalong songs from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants are asked to bring coffee cans and paper towel tubes.
Fall sports sign-up underway
WYSO Volleyball and Football sign-ups are now active. Programs are available for 5K-8th grade. Please visit our webpage for more information about our programs! Sign up before Aug. 1 at www.waterlooyouthsports.org.
Community blood drive
set for Aug. 1
The Marshall LEOs Club will sponsor a community blood drive from 1-6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1 at St. Mary’s Church in Marshall. To make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org. In addition to sponsoring the drive, the LEOs Club will staff the event. Those who donate will be given a coupon for a free scoop of frozen custard from Culver’s.
Marshall Mad Dash registration open
Registration for the Marshall Mad Dash 2019 is open. The Mad Dash is set for Saturday, Aug. 10 with a 1K Kid’s Fun Run starting at 8:30 a.m. and 5K Run/Walk and 8K or less family or 21K bike rides starting at 9 a.m. from Marshall Fireman’s Park. Online registration is available at www.active.com with key word Marshall Mad Dash or forms are available at the Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Marshall. Early registration is $30 before Aug. 6 and $35 after Aug. 6 and day of the event. All funds raised go toward scholarships for Marshall High School seniors.
VBS weekend set at St. Paul’s Church
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo will host Vacation Bible School (VBS) Aug.16-18. Children ages 3 and above can saddle-up for the free Yee-Haw VBS. Register by Aug. 9 by calling the church office at 920-478-2570 or visit the website at https://www.myvbs.org/stpaulwaterloo. The weekend schedule is: Friday, Aug. 16 from 2:30-5:30 p.m., family supper to follow; Saturday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon, family lunch to follow; and Sunday, Aug. 18 at the 9 a.m. church service. A pancake breakfast and VBS slideshow will follow the service.
Weiherts announce reunion
The 49th annual Weihert family reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 4 at noon in the Waterloo Firemen’s Park Bingo Hall. Participants are asked to bring a dish to pass, plates, silverware and beverage.
