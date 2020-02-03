Young adults with a passion for the local community and the Dane County Fair are encouraged to apply by March 13 to serve as the 2020 Dane County Fairest of the Fair.
Making public appearances at parades and various community events, the Fairest of the Fair also promotes the Dane County Fair through radio interviews and social media. As the Fair’s official spokesperson, the Fairest of the Fair appears daily at the Dane County Fair, July 16-19, and will compete to become the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs in January 2021.
Candidates must be 18 years of age or older and have strong ties to the Dane County community.
Qualifications considered include school and youth organization involvement, community service activities, and familiarity with the Dane County Fair.
The Fairest of the Fair program requires strong communication skills, a professional appearance, and an outgoing personality. The full list of eligibility requirements, the application and more information can be found at http://www.danecountyfair.com/pages/Fairest-of-the-Fair.php
Applications must be returned by March 13 to be considered for final interviews and selection of the 2020 Fairest of the Fair on March 29.
The individual chosen to serve as the 2020 Dane County Fairest of the Fair will be publicly coronated on Saturday, June 13 at the 2020 Dane County Breakfast on the Farm.
In the heart of Madison, the Dane County Fair is home to free concerts, stunt shows, animals, a carnival, and all the best fair foods. With more than a 160-year history, the “future is BRIGHT” for the Dane County Fair, and once again it will be held at the Alliant Energy Center, July 16-19, 2020.
For more information, visit www.danecountyfair.com.
