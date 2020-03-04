Concordia University Wisconsin
Marshall residents Rachel Lutz and John Sveda were both named to the 2019 fall honors list at Concordia University Wisconsin. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.6 GPA. Lutz is a sophomore studying rehab science and Sveda is a senior majoring in accounting.
University of Iowa
Hannah Bennehoff, of Waterloo, was one of more than 2,800 current University of Iowa students who participated in the 26th annual student-led Dance Marathon which raised more than $2.8 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Dance Marathon’s “Big Event” is the celebration of UI students’ year-round dedication to the children and families who have received treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Dancers and Dance Marathon leadership fundraise for 365 days to reach their individual fundraising goal.
Together, dancers (UI students), Dance Marathon leadership members, and volunteers remained standing from 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 to symbolize their support for the fight against pediatric cancer.
Dance Marathon works to create special projects to provide emotional and financial support to families treated at the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital with an emphasis on pediatric cancer and bone marrow transplant patients. It committed $5 million of support to the construction of the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital where the 11th floor is named the University of Iowa Pediatric Oncology Unit.
University of Maine
Montana Benning, of Waterloo, was recognized on the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Maine, located in Orono, Maine. To receive the distinction, students must achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA and carry at least 12 credits during the semester.
UW-La Crosse
Danaka Hanson, of Waterloo, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December. Hanson received a bachelor of science and majored in psychology.
UW-River Falls
Five local residents were named to the 2019 fall dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls campus. Marshall students bestowed with the honor include: Danielle Barman, majoring in mathematics; Jacinda Goldsby, majoring in horticulture; Kyra Kubehl, majoring in animal science; and Nicole McCaffery, majoring in biotechnology. Waterloo resident Jasmine Kohls, who is majoring in animal science, was also named to the list.
To be named to the university’s dean’s list, full-time undergraduate students must achieve at least a 3.5 GPA.
UW-Stevens Point
Four local residents were named to the 2019 fall honor rolls at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Students receiving highest honors must achieve a GPA of 3.9 to 4.0, high honors students must achieve a GPA of 3.75 to 3.89, and honors students have a GPA of 3.5 to 3.74. Waterloo residents named to the list were sophomore Autumn Lins, honors; senior Jason Lins, highest honors; and sophomore Christian Riddle, high honors. Michael Kubicki, a sophomore from Marshall, earned high honors.
UW-Stout
Kiran Cotting, of Waterloo, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, located in Menomonie. Formerly known as the Chancellor’s Award, students named to the list must have at least a 3.5 GPA. Cotting is a junior seeking a bachelor of science in computer science.
UW-Whitewater
Four local students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater during the Dec. 21, 2019 commencement ceremony. Gregory Hatzinger, of Marshall, received a bachelor of business administration in finance; Kenna Renz, of Marshall, earned a bachelor of science in biology; Brandi Schaefer, of Waterloo, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of business administration in human resources management; and Tiffany Timpel, of Marshall, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in education in elementary education.
