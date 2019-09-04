Senior exercise
class resumes
The Waterloo senior exercise class has started up again. The group meets at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the Karl Junginger Memorial Library meeting room. For more information, contact Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408.
Dig into Marshall’s
past Sunday
The Marshall Area Historical Society is hosting a public archaeology dig Sunday at 113 Main St. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. volunteers will be able to dig to find pieces of history. Volunteers should be at least 11 years old and wear sturdy shoes (not sandals), gloves, and sunscreen. If possible, volunteers should bring a trowel and something to sit or kneel on(like a piece of carpeting). All artifacts found on the property will be given to the family who lives there. Contact Laura at 920-626-2192 for more information.
Rally Sunday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Marshall will hold registration for Sunday School and Confirmation following the 10 a.m. service on Rally Day this Sunday. Events also include a community cookout and a variety of kid-friendly activities. All are welcome.
Energy assistance meetings available in Marshall
Representatives from Dane County energy assistance will be at the Marshall Early Learning Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 25. Call energy assistance at 608-267-8601 to set up an appointment. When making the appointment, please say you want the meeting to be held in Marshall. There will be bilingual representatives at the event to assist.
Sign up for W&K Day 5k and 2-mile walk
Registration for the Sept. 14 Wiener & Kraut Day 5k run and 2-mile walk starting is now open at https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Waterloo/WienerKrautDay5kRun2MWalk. The cost is $25 per person for each event or $50 for a group of four to take part in the walk. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Karl Junginger Memorial Library. The event gets underway at 8 a.m. at the KJM Library.
Maunesha River
clean-up day set for Sept. 14
Help clean up the Maunesha River on Saturday, Sept. 14. The event begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. People who are interested in volunteering should email freyr33@gmail.com. The group will be working to clear away blockages on the river. Volunteers should meet at Langer Park in Marshall and will carpool to the clean-up location. Lunch will be provided.
Learn gelli art printing at the Marshall library
Learn to make gorgeous multi-colored, many-textured prints at this free event Sept. 18. This technique can be used to make T-shirts, wall art, cards, and more. Space is limited to 15 adults. Participants must RSVP; registration opens Sept. 3 by calling 698-655-3123. Priority will be given to Marshall residents first.Gun club hosting Sept. 21 fall bonanza
The Waterloo Gun Club will hold its annual Fall Bonanza Sept. 21 with events beginning at 10 a.m. There will be a variety of trap shooting competitions including 5-bird merchandise, 50-bird 16 yard singles event and a 100-bird sporting clays contest. There will be a gun, cash and prizes raffle with a Polaris Sportsman 450 ATV as the featured prize. Raffle tickets cost $20 each and can be purchased in advance. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win. There will also be a high noon drawing for a Weatherby O/U shotgun for everyone who signs up for any shoot before noon. You must be present to win the drawing, set for 12:01 p.m.
Try out virtual gaming at the Marshall library
The Marshall Community Library will have a virtual reality gaming system set up Sept. 24-28 during regular operating hours. Recommended for people ages 12 and older. Several games will be available to try out including The Playroom VR, The Last Guardian VR demo, Discovery, Job Simulator, VRog, Tiny Trax and Carnival Games VR.
