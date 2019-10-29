Marshall hosting Safe Trick or Treat
The village of Marshall will host a trick-or-treat event Thursday in the Marshall Community Library parking lot, 605 Waterloo Road. Pick up treats from the library, police department, fire department, EMS, and village offices from 4-7 p.m. Visitors will also be able to tour an ambulance, fire truck and police car during this time.
Trinity Lutheran holding chili lunch Nov. 3
Trinity Lutheran Church in Reeseville is hosting its annual chili luncheon Sunday, Nov. 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children ages 5 and younger. Carry outs will be available for an additional 59¢. The church is located at N2296 Highway I.
Medicare Part D help in Waterloo
The annual enrollment period for Medicare Part D prescription drug plans runs through Dec. 7. From noon to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5, 20 and 25 help will be available at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library in Waterloo to help people determine their best plan for 2020. Appointments can be made by calling the Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 920-674-8734. Walk-ins will be helped as time permits. People are asked to bring their Medicare cards and a complete list of their prescriptions, including names and dosages. If established, bring an email address and any mymedicare user name and password. Any questions can be referred to Jean Holzhueter at 920-478-8194 or jeanholz66@gmail.com.
Marshall High School presents ‘Mamma Mia!’ Nov. 8-10
Marshall High School students will perform as they feature the musical “Mamma Mia!” Nov. 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. at Marshall Elementary School, 617 Madison St. Featuring the music of ABBA, the musical is about a young woman searching for the identity of her birth father on the eve of her wedding. Tickets available at showtix4u.com and at the door
Marshall Legion hosting ham and turkey Bingo
The Marshall American Legion Post 279 is holding ham and turkey Bingo Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Legion building, 279 American Legion Circle. Games get underway at 1 p.m.
VFW seeking veteran photos
The Krause-Langer VFW Post is seeking photos of Waterloo, Marshall and Reeseville veterans for a Wall of Honor display. Please send a 4x6 or 5x7 photo of the veteran along with their name, rank and dates of service to the VFW Hall at 119 S. Monroe St., Waterloo.
