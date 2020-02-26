Card party scheduled for March 1
The Catholic Order of Foresters is hosting a Euchre and sheepshead card party Saturday, March 1 at the Marshall Parish Hall. The cost is $5 per person; a light lunch will follow.
Blood drive set for March 3
There will be a blood drive Tuesday, March 3 at Holy Family Church in Marshall from 1-4 p.m. Donors can register online at www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767; walk-ins welcome.
F&M Bank – Waterloo
holding March 5, 6 bake sale
The Farmers & Merchants Bank of Waterloo Relay for Life team is having a bake sale Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6 at 210 W. Madison St. Waterloo from 9 a.m. to 5p.m. The Farmers & Merchants Bank team is part of the Relay for Life of Rock River. This Relay is for anyone who would like to participate as a survivor or supporter in the Jefferson County area.
Waterloo post-prom
spaghetti dinner set for March 5
Waterloo post-prom committee is holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Thursday, March 5 at the VFW Hall located at 115 S. Monroe St., Waterloo. The cost is $5 per plate and includes pasta, marinara sauce (meatballs optional), garlic bread and dessert. Drinks available for purchase. Food will be served from 4- 7 p.m. or until sold out. People may also pick up a meal to go.
River alliance holding
March 7 Euchre tournament
The Maunesha River Alliance is hosting a Euchre tournament on Saturday, March 7 at the Barrel Inn. In-person registration begins at 11 a.m. and the entry fee is $10. The payout will be 100% of all money collected. There will also be a silent auction beginning at noon and ending at 5 p.m. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. For more information or to RSVP contact Ryan Frey at freyr33@gmail.com.
Spaghetti dinner and Fine
Arts Showcase slated for March 9
The Marshall Music Boosters are hosting the annual spaghetti dinner and Fine Arts Showcase on Monday, March 9 at the Marshall Elementary School. Attendees can enjoy dinner and performances by Marshall Middle School instrumental and vocal students, as well as artwork created by the middle school students. Dinner will be available from 5:30-7 p.m., with performances from 6-7 p.m. Dinner prices are: adults $7, senior citizens $5, students $5 (grades 6-12) and students $3 (grades 4K-5).Local author reading March 18 at Marshall library
Local author Suzette Rae Fell Buhr will be at the Marshall Community Library on March 18 from 6-7 p.m. to talk about her newly released, self-published book “Mama Rae’s Rocks and Rhymes.” The book is filled with poetry, specimen photos, and identification information on more than 100 rocks, gems, and minerals. It’s a combination poetry book and field guide celebrating earth’s mineral bounty. The book was recently accepted into the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History’s Mineral Sciences collection.
Auxiliary seeking veteran
photos for 100th anniversary
The Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary will be celebrating 100 years in April and as part of the event, is looking to honor local women who have served or are currently serving in the military. Please send a 5x7 photo of the veteran (in or out of uniform), along with her name, rank and dates of service to Deb Krueger, 504 Minnehaha Lane, Waterloo, WI 53594. Contact Krueger at 920-366-0152 with questions or for more information.VFW seeking veteran photos
The Krause-Langer VFW Post is seeking photos of Waterloo, Marshall and Reeseville veterans for a Wall of Honor display. Please send a 4x6 or 5x7 photo of the veteran along with their name, rank and dates of service to the VFW Hall at 119 S. Monroe St., Waterloo.
