Waterloo Utilities hosting community picnic
Join Waterloo Utilities as it celebrates Public Power Week with a Thursday, Sept. 26 customer appreciation picnic at the utility garage, 575 Commercial Ave., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be food, giveaways and chances to win bill credits. Additionally, 2020 calendars will be available while supplies last. Bring a donation for the local food pantry and be entered into a special drawing.
Halloween costume swap Friday, Saturday
The Marshall Community Library will be hosting a costume swap Friday, Sept. 27 from 3-5 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-3 p.m. Bring in clean costumes and accessories of any size to exchange for Boo Bucks based on the value of your donation, which can then be used to purchase a different costume brought to the library. Costumes can also be purchased with cash for a reduced price. Costumes can be dropped off prior to Sept. 28. For more information, call the library at 608-655-3123.
Author signing Saturday at Paradiddle Café
CJ Smith, the author of “Rock Bottom” and “Blood Law” will be signing copies of his books at the Paradiddle Café in Waterloo from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Historical society hosting garage sale fundraiser Saturday
What do these things have in common: an Eames-style hand chair, a trunk from Italy that landed at Ellis Island, a working Zenith floor model radio? They will all be for sale at the Marshall Area Historical Society garage sale on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The annual sale is a major fundraiser for the museum. This year MAHS will be selling some fabulous items including old, vintage, and practically new. The MAHS preserves the village’s history and endeavors to share it with the community via the museum, events, and even the internet
Registration for fall flower arranging now open
The Marshall Community Library will be hosting a free fall flower arranging class at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2. All supplies will be provided. Due to limited space, attendees must register by calling 608-655-3123. Marshall residents will be given priority registration.
Blood drive slated for Oct. 3
The St. Mary’s Church – Holy Family Parish, 112 S. Beebe St. in Marshall, is holding an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 1-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3. To make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or register online at www.redcrossblood.org. Culver’s will provide a token for a free scoop of frozen custard to all participants and there will be a raffle for a $10 Culver’s gift card. Anyone interested in volunteering at the blood drive should contact Carol at 608-655-3142.
Marshall library trivia fundraiser set for Oct. 5
Help the Friends of the Marshall Library raise money at the annual trivia contest, Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Marshall American Legion Post. Teams of up to 10 will compete at the event and the cost is $15 per person. In addition to trivia there will be prizes, food, bar drinks and the Spirit Award. The event begins at 7 p.m. Advance tickets can be purchased at the library or at the door. For more information, call the library at 608-655-3123.
Registration open for Maunesha Dry-Tri event
Bike, run/walk and paddle to raise money to support the Maunesha River Alliance during the Oct. 5 Dry-Tri event. People may register as an individual or team. The event begins at Marshall Firemen’s Park. The paddle portion of the triathlon is limited to kayaks and canoes; watercraft will be available for rental. Short, intermediate and long courses will be available with races getting underway at 9 a.m. Register online at www.mauneshariveralliance.org/eventsnews. The price to register is $25 by Sept. 28 and $30 for same-day registration. This triathlon is untimed.
