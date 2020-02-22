This year the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life of Rock River is changing date and location.
The new date is Aug. 14, from 5 to 10 p.m.
The new venue will be Riverside Park, 850 Labaree St. Watertown, on the banks of the Rock River.
The committee wanted a change and hopefully it will be more convenient for the survivors to come to the event.
There will still be the Adam's family fish fry, the survivor ceremony, kid zone area and all the other activities that make the event special.
All team captains and RFL members are encouraged to ask a friend or a relative to join a team. If one doesn't feel they are up to being a team captain, they can still register as a individual for the event.
It is important that all people that come to the event be accounted for. Anyone who is a survivor of cancer can sign up as well. Go to the website www.relayforlife.org/rockriver to sign up.
The next RFL meeting will Thursday at Lyon’s Irish Pub, 201 E. Main St., Watertown. At this meeting, the committee will continue planning the event and pick a theme. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, contact Kay Christian at 920-261-0077 or email her at christian.kay.paul@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.