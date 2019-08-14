Thursday, Aug. 15
Garage and bake sale, Holy Trinity Church in Marshall, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Family escape room: fairy tale, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., escape the fairy tale by solving clues and puzzles, maximum 10 people per team, all ages welcome, register online at https://tinyurl.com/kjmescaperoom, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Friday, Aug. 16
Garage and bake sale, Holy Trinity Church in Marshall, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Community blood drive, Holy Family Parish in Waterloo, 12:30-5:30 p.m., visit https://www.redcrossblood.org to make an appointment
Magic the Gathering club, Marshall Community Library, 3-5 p.m., play Magic the Gathering card game, all ages welcome, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Burger night and car show, Waterloo American Legion building, 4:30 p.m., selling hamburgers, cheeseburgers, brats, onion rings and French fries, car show from 5:30-8 p.m.
Waterloo City Band concert, Waterloo regional trailhead, 6 p.m., open to the public
Saturday, Aug. 17
Garage and bake sale, Holy Trinity Church in Marshall, 8 a.m. to noon
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Waterloo Historical Society board meeting, 130 E. Polk St., Waterloo, 10 a.m., call 920-478-8015 for more information
Tragedy + Time = Comedy, The Mode, 121 S. Monroe St., Waterloo, 8 p.m., indie comedy showfeaturing Tyson Purcell, Will Isenberg, Avery Rapier and Cynthia Marie, $10, tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com by searching for Tragedy + Time = Comedy or at the door
Sunday, Aug. 18
Farmers’ market, Marshall Firemens Park, 8 a.m. to noon, contact Scott Michalak at 608-422-0428 for more information
Monday, Aug. 19
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+,Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Adult movie night, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., enjoy a free showing of “The Public” and popcorn, for more information call 920-478-3344
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Wood carving class, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m.,free class put on by expert craftsmen from the Capital Area Carvers, no experience necessary, all supplies provided, open to all ages
Pokemon party, Marshall Community Library, 6-7 p.m., featuring Pokémon crafts, snacks, games, and a visit from Pikachu, battle with friends to defeat (or defend) the Pokémon Go gym, free, register by calling 608-655-3123 or email staff@marlib.org
Writers’ workshop, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m.,Do you have a book or writing project that you have started or want to write? Join this writing workshop to help reach your goal, all writing levels and genres welcome, for more information call 920-478-3344
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Bluegrass history with Bill Malone, Marshall Community Library, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Friday, Aug. 23
Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Marshall, 2-4:30 p.m.
Magic the Gathering club, Marshall Community Library, 3-5 p.m., play Magic the Gathering card game, all ages welcome, call 608-655-3123 for more information
