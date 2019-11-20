Thursday, Nov. 21
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Mystery antiques, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 1 p.m., a presentation on not easily identified vintage/antique items, examine a variety of “old things” to guess their purpose, items will be identified with a background story ranging from the unusual to the humorous
Open mic night, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6-7 p.m., share anything creative, open to all ages, sign up online or by calling the library at 920-478-3344
Saturday, Nov. 23
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Monday, Nov. 25
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Medicare Part D assistance, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, noon to 3 p.m., Appointments can be made by calling the Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 920-674-8734, for more information contact Jean Holzhueter at 920-478-8194 or jeanholz66@gmail.com
Open create space, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., adults and teens are invited to use the community room to work on creative projects, attendees need to bring their own supplies, no projects involving open flames, harsh chemicals or very loud noises allowed
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Energy assistance fair, Marshall Early Learning Center, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., learn if you qualify for energy assistance and learn about winterization techniques, call 608-267-8601 to register
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Wood carving class, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., free class put on by expert craftsmen from the Capital Area Carvers, no experience necessary, all supplies provided, open to all ages
Pajama story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., enjoy family fun stories, rhymes, games or crafts, children may wear pajamas and bring a favorite stuffed animal or blanket, recommended for ages 8 and younger, no registration required, free
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Saturday, Nov. 30
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.