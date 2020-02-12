Thursday, Feb. 13
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Early literacy playgroup, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., an hour long of free play at the library for children ages birth to preschool and their parents or caregivers, no registration required
Valentine activity stations, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 3-5 p.m., drop in event with a picture scavenger and activity other stations, recommended for preschool and school age children
Chili tailgate, Marshall High School commons, 5-7:30 p.m., menu includes homemade chili, bread, baked item and milk for $5 or a hot dog, chips, dessert and milk for $3, there will also be a pie/dessert silent auction, proceeds benefit the Marshall FFA
Saturday, Feb. 15
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Washington Cemetery Association meeting, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 9 a.m., annual meeting of the cemetery association
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Waterloo Area Historical Society board meeting, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., all invited to attend
Sunday, Feb. 16
Pancake breakfast, Holy Family School in Waterloo, 8-11:30 a.m., menu includes pancakes, sausage patties, scrambled eggs with ham, sweet rolls, applesauce and beverages, cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for children ages 5 and younger
Monday, Feb. 17
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Smash Bros. Wii U Tournament, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 3:30-5 p.m., all ages welcome to play in this tournament
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Writer’s workshop, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., have a writing project you have started or want to write, this group will help you reach your goal, all writing levels and genres welcome
Jewelry making class, Marshall Community Library, 6-8 p.m., local artist Christina Webster will teach attendees how to create hammered copper and sterling earrings, free, adults only, registration required by calling 608-655-3123
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Read to Duke, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6-7 p.m., children can read to canine Duke for 15 minutes, sign up online or drop in at the library
Zentangle: getting started, Marshall Community Library, 6 p.m., Mary Branson will guide attendees through the process of creating art through structured patterns, free
Thursday, Feb. 20
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Early literacy playgroup, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., an hour long of free play at the library for children ages birth to preschool and their parents or caregivers, no registration required
Adult and teen craft night, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, group will be making decorative yarn-wrapped letters, registration required, visit the library’s website to sign up
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.