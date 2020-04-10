The Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary and Waterloo Blooms are partnering to provide fun activity. While taking a walk in downtown Waterloo, consider entering the Candy Contest. Youths up to age 18 can guess how many pieces of candy are in the giant jars in the window of Waterloo Blooms. One guess per person.
The contest will start Monday and concludes May 4. Whoever guesses the correct or closest amount will win a $30 gift certificate and the runner up will earn a $20 gift certificate.
Call Waterloo Blooms at 920-478-8600 or Deb Krueger at 920-366-0152 to place the guess or send the guess to waterlooblooms@gmail.com.
