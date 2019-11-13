Thursday, Nov. 14
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Adult craft night, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6 p.m., adults are invited to create chalk couture with many designs to choose from, cost is $15 or $10 if participants bring their own board or canvas (up to size 9x12), Friends members receive a $5 discount, registration is required by visiting the library’s website
Friday, Nov. 15
Waterloo High School presents “Curtains,” Waterloo High School gym, 7 p.m., a musical murder-mystery, tickets $5 at the door
Saturday, Nov. 16
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Family crafting, E.D. Locke Public Library, 11 a.m., families are invited to create chalk couture with many designs to choose from, cost is $15 or $10 if participants bring their own board or canvas (up to size 9x12), Friends members receive a $5 discount, registration is required by visiting the library’s website
Waterloo High School presents “Curtains,” Waterloo High School gym, 7 p.m., a musical murder-mystery, tickets $5 at the door
Sunday, Nov. 17
Knights of Columbus breakfast, Holy Family School in Waterloo, 8-11:30 a.m., menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham and other breakfast food and beverages, cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for those younger than 6
Spaghetti lunch, Waterloo United Methodist Church, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., menu includes spaghetti with meatballs, garlic bread, assorted salads and desserts, cost is cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children and free for children younger than 5
Waterloo High School presents “Curtains,” Waterloo High School gym, 2 p.m., a musical murder-mystery, tickets $5 at the door
Monday, Nov. 18
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Basics of Social Security, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 4 p.m., Jean Holzhueter with the Jefferson County elder benefits specialist will provide information on Social Security retirement, survivors and disability benefits, and brief explanation of Medicare, no registration required
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Thanksgiving activity stations, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-5 p.m., drop-in and participate in the picture scavenger hunt and several activity stations
Wood carving class, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., free class put on by expert craftsmen from the Capital Area Carvers, no experience necessary, all supplies provided, open to all ages
Innovation night, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6 p.m., have an idea but don’t know how to get it off the ground or have a problem that can’t be solved with what is currently available, innovator and local author Mark Sanzenbacher will talk about how you too can innovate
Book club, Marshall Community Library, 6:30 p.m., group will be discussing “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee, free, RSVP by emailing staff@marlib.org or calling 608-655-3123
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Medicare Part D assistance, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, noon to 3 p.m., Appointments can be made by calling the Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 920-674-8734, for more information contact Jean Holzhueter at 920-478-8194 or jeanholz66@gmail.com.
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Wisconsin Dells Ho-Chunk singers, Marshall Community Library, 6 p.m., members sing in the Ho-Chunk language to the steady beat of a large dance drum, Elliott Funmaker Sr. will talk about the songs, drum, and traditional clothing that are part of the performance, all ages welcome, free
Thursday, Nov. 21
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Mystery antiques, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 1 p.m., a presentation on not easily identified vintage/antique items, examine a variety of “old things” to guess their purpose, items will be identified with a background story ranging from the unusual to the humorous
Open mic night, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6-7 p.m., share anything creative, open to all ages, sign up online or by calling the library at 920-478-3344
Saturday, Nov. 23
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Monday, Nov. 25
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Medicare Part D assistance, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, noon to 3 p.m., Appointments can be made by calling the Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 920-674-8734, for more information contact Jean Holzhueter at 920-478-8194 or jeanholz66@gmail.com
Open create space, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., adults and teens are invited to use the community room to work on creative projects, attendees need to bring their own supplies, no projects involving open flames, harsh chemicals or very loud noises allowed
