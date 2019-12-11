Music boosters cookie
walks slated for Dec. 12, 17
The Marshall Music Booster will sponsor its annual Holiday Cookie Walks; cookies will cost $8 for a full container and $5 for a half container. The first cookie walk will be held Thursday, Dec. 12 from 6-7:15 p.m. prior to the winter band concert at the Marshall High School. The second event will be from 5-6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 prior to the winter choir concert, also at the Marshall High School.
Pool hosting lifeguard certification course
The Waterloo Community Pool is hosting an American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification course Dec. 13-15. Participants must be at least 15 years old and must attend all sessions. A pre-requisite swim test is also required. Registration information can be found at https://waterloo.k12.wi.us/departments/community_pool. Call 920-478-3633 ext. for more information.
Immanuel Lutheran
sets Dec. 14 cookie sale
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 210 Lincoln Ave. in Reeseville, will host its annual cookie sale Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. until noon or until cookies are sold out in the church’s Fellowship Hall. All cookies are homemade and will be pre-boxed. There will be a variety of three dozen assorted cookies per box and each box is $10. Advance orders are encouraged. To reserve a cookie order, call the church office at 920-927-5734.
Knights hosting pancake breakfast Dec. 15
The Waterloo Knights of Columbus will host a pancake breakfast Sunday, Dec. 15 from 8-11:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic School in Waterloo. Menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, sausage patties, sweet rolls, applesauce, coffee, milk and orange juice. The cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for those age 5 and younger.
Learn about running
for school board Dec. 18
Have you ever considered running for school board? The Marshall School District will be hosting a short informational meeting Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in the district office about the process of running for the board, what it means to be on the school board and to answer any questions. For more information, contact the district office at 608-655-3466.
Portland seeking
election day workers
The Town of Portland is looking for election day poll workers for a half- or full-day shift. Responsibilities include registering voters, issuing ballots, explaining how to use voting equipment, or doing other assigned tasks. For further information or to express interest in being considered for appointment as a Town of Portland poll worker, please contact Town Clerk Nancy Thompson at 920-478-3724 or nlthomps22@gmail.com.
Winter swim lesson registration now open
Winter swim lesson registration at the Waterloo Community Pool is now open. Registration information can be found at https://waterloo.k12.wi.us/departments/community_pool. Register early, space is limited. Lessons begin Jan. 9, 2020. Call 920-478-3633, ext. 4143 for more information.
Waterloo School District offering walk the halls
Looking for a safe place to get steps in during the colder months? Walk the Waterloo School District halls for a safe, clean, and unobstructed way to help maintain a healthy lifestyle. The program runs through May 8, 2020 from 5:30-7:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and 4:30-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call the pool/fitness center director at 920-478-3633.
VFW seeking veteran photos
The Krause-Langer VFW Post is seeking photos of Waterloo, Marshall and Reeseville veterans for a Wall of Honor display. Please send a 4x6 or 5x7 photo of the veteran along with their name, rank and dates of service to the VFW Hall at 119 S. Monroe St., Waterloo.
