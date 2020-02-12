City sets extended voting hours
City of Waterloo voters interested in casting absentee ballots for the Feb. 18 election may do so during special voting hours. City Hall will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The only exception is the Monday immediately prior to election day. For more information, call the city at 920-478-3025.
Marshall FFA hosting
chili tailgate Feb. 13
The Marshall FFA will be sponsoring a chili tailgate Feb. 13 in the Marshall High School commons from 5-7:30 p.m. before the Marshall vs. Waterloo boys basketball game. The meal includes homemade chili, bread, a baked item, and milk for $5. A children’s meal is available for $3 consisting of a hot dog, chips, dessert, and milk. The Marshall FFA Alumni will also hold a pie/dessert silent auction. Bid on a delicious homemade dessert and the highest bidder will take home the baked good at the end of the basketball game. Money raised will be used to help FFA members attend leadership conferences and career development events.
Washington Cemetery
Association to meet Feb. 15
The annual meeting of the Washington Cemetery Association of Waterloo will be held Saturday, Feb. 15. The meeting will be held at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library and commence at 9 a.m.
WAHS board to meet Feb. 15
The Waterloo Area Historical Society Board of Directors will meet Saturday, Feb. 15 in the Karl Junginger Memorial Library large conference room with the meeting getting underway at 10 a.m. On the agenda will be treasurers update, museum “to do” list, and Society programs for the year. There will be discussion on inviting other area societies to join for an event common to all — area and ancient archaeology. Anyone interested in joining the discussion is welcome. Call 920-478-8015 for more information.
Knights of Columbus
set Feb. 16 pancake breakfast
The Knights of Columbus will hold a Feb. 16 pancake breakfast from 8-11:30 a.m. at Holy Family School in Waterloo. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, sausage patties, sweet rolls, applesauce, coffee, milk and orange juice. The cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for children ages 5 and younger.
Marshall post-prom committee
hosting Feb. 20, 23 fundraisers
The Marshall post-prom committee will be holding a Subway Night at the Marshall Subway on Feb. 20 from 4-7 p.m. A meat raffle will be held Feb. 23 at The Fox in Marshall starting at 1 p.m. Tickets are Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 along with a 50/50 cash raffle. Proceeds from both events will be used to fund Marshall post-prom events.
Brunch of music, arts
showcase scheduled for Feb. 22
The Marshall Music Boosters are hosting the annual Brunch of Music and Fine Arts Showcase on Saturday, Feb. 22. Attendees can enjoy performances by Marshall High School instrumental and vocal students, as well as artwork created by the high school students. The event will run from 9:30- 11 a.m. in the Marshall High School commons. The Music Boosters will be providing complimentary muffins, donuts, bagels, fruit, coffee and juice. Financial donations are appreciated.
Auxiliary seeking veteran photos for 100th anniversary
The Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary will be celebrating 100 years in April and as part of the event, is looking to honor local women who have served or are currently serving in the military. Please send a 5x7 photo of the veteran (in or out of uniform), along with her name, rank and dates of service to Deb Krueger, 504 Minnehaha Lane, Waterloo, WI 53594. Contact Krueger at 920-366-0152 with questions or for more information.
VFW seeking veteran photos
The Krause-Langer VFW Post is seeking photos of Waterloo, Marshall and Reeseville veterans for a Wall of Honor display. Please send a 4x6 or 5x7 photo of the veteran along with their name, rank and dates of service to the VFW Hall at 119 S. Monroe St., Waterloo.
