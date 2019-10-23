Community Trick-or-Treat hours set
Trick-or-treating in Waterloo will occur from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. Trick-or-treating in Marshall will be Thursday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.
Trunk ‘n Treat Saturday at Holy Trinity
Children and those who are “young at heart” are invited to Halloween Trunk ‘n Treat on Saturday, Oct 26 from 3 -5 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison St., Marshall. This is a great safe opportunity for the children of the congregation and community to show off their costumes and have some fun. There will be competition for the best decorated trunk.
Medicare Part D help in Waterloo
The Annual Enrollment Period for Medicare Part D prescription drug plans runs through Dec. 7. From noon to 3 p.m. on Oct. 28, and Nov. 5, 20 and 25 help will be available at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library in Waterloo to help people determine their best plan for 2020. Appointments can be made by calling the Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 920-674-8734. Walk-ins will be helped as time permits. People are asked to bring their Medicare cards and a complete list of their prescriptions, including names and dosages. If established, bring an email address and any mymedicare user name and password. Any questions can be referred to Jean Holzhueter at 920-478-8194 or jeanholz66@gmail.com.
Merchant Trick-or-Treat Wednesday
The Waterloo Area Chamber of Commerce will hold merchant trick-or-treat Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 3-5 p.m. Participating businesses will have a pumpkin displayed in the window.
Marshall hosting Safe Trick or Treat
The village of Marshall will host a trick-or-treat event Thursday, Oct. 31 in the Marshall Community Library parking lot, 605 Waterloo Road. Pick up treats from the library, police department, fire department, EMS, and village offices from 4-7 p.m. Visitors will also be able to tour an ambulance, fire truck and police car during this time.
Lions collecting winter clothing Oct. 31
The Marshall Lions winter clothing drive is underway to collect gently used or new winter coats, snow pants, hats, boots, mittens, and gloves for all ages. Items can be dropped at the Oct. 31 Marshall Lions Halloween Celebration from 4-7 p.m. at Lions Park, 203 Hubbell St., featuring free hot chocolate, hot dogs and candy.
VFW seeking veteran photos
The Krause-Langer VFW Post is seeking photos of Waterloo, Marshall and Reeseville veterans for a Wall of Honor display. Please send a 4x6 or 5x7 photo of the veteran along with their name, rank and dates of service to the VFW Hall at 119 S. Monroe St., Waterloo.
