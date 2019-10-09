Thursday, Oct. 10
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Cook the Book, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., Celebrate National Cookie Month with this fun twist on a recipe exchange, choose a recipe from a cookbook on display at the library, make the dish and bring to the library, taste different dishes and go home with a new cookbook, no registration required, free, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Saturday, Oct. 12
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Sunday, Oct. 13
Pancake breakfast, Marshall Fire Station, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., menu includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, hashbrowns, and a beverage. Tickets are $7 for people ages 16 and older, $4 for diners ages 6-15 and free for those 5 and younger, additional activities will also take place
Monday, Oct. 14
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Clark Book Club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., group will discuss “Baby Teeth” by Zoje Stage, new members welcome, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Macabre Marshall II, Marshall Area Historical Society Museum, 128 E. Main St., 6:30 p.m., hear about the strange, dark and sometimes even gruesome history of the village, free to attend but donations accepted, for more information call 920-626-2192
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Wood carving class, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., free class put on by expert craftsmen from the Capital Area Carvers, no experience necessary, all supplies provided, open to all ages
Writers’ workshop, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., do you have a book or writing project that you have started or want to write? Join this writing workshop to help reach your goal, all writing levels and genres welcome, for more information call 920-478-3344
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Clark Book Club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 1 p.m., group will discuss “Baby Teeth” by Zoje Stage, new members welcome, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Friends of the Library annual meeting, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 5:30 p.m. social and 6 p.m. meal, election of officers will occur during the event, main dishes and drinks will be provided but please bring a dish to pass for meal, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Marshall area EMS budget hearing and annual meeting, public safety building 119 Industrial Drive in Marshall, 6 p.m., call 608-655-4655 for more information
Thursday, Oct. 17
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Candy corn edible slime, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 4 p.m., teens are invited to make candy corn edible slime, free, register online
Saturday, Oct. 19
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Sunday, Oct. 20
Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, Holy Family Parish School in Waterloo, 8-11:30 a.m., menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, sausage patties, sweet rolls, applesauce, coffee, milk and orange juice, cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for children ages 5 and younger
Monday, Oct. 21
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 608-837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Halloween activity stations, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 2-5 p.m., participate in the picture scavenger hunt and choose from several activity stations at this drop-in event, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Wood carving class, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., free class put on by expert craftsmen from the Capital Area Carvers, no experience necessary, all supplies provided, open to all ages
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Macabre Marshall II, Marshall Community Library, 7 p.m., hear about the strange, dark and sometimes even gruesome history of the village, free, not appropriate for children, for more information call 608-655-3123
