Energy assistance meetings available in Marshall
Representatives from Dane County energy assistance will be at the Marshall Early Learning Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Call energy assistance at 608-267-8601 to set up an appointment. When making the appointment, please say you want the meeting to be held in Marshall. There will be bilingual representatives at the event to assist.Gun club hosting Saturday fall bonanza
The Waterloo Gun Club will hold its annual Fall Bonanza Sept. 21 with events beginning at 10 a.m. There will be a variety of trap shooting competitions including 5-bird merchandise, 50-bird 16 yard singles event and a 100-bird sporting clays contest. There will be a gun, cash and prizes raffle with a Polaris Sportsman 450 ATV as the featured prize. Raffle tickets cost $20 each and can be purchased in advance. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win. There will also be a high noon drawing for a Weatherby O/U shotgun for everyone who signs up for any shoot before noon. You must be present to win the drawing, set for 12:01 p.m. Funds raised at the event are put back into the club to purchase trap houses, sporting clays course, rifle shooting range and archery course.
Historical society
board meeting Saturday
The Waterloo Area Historical Society Board of Directors will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at the museum, located in the former St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 130 E. Polk St. On the agenda is an update on the roof/gutter repair, review of visitors and queries, financial update and the future annual meeting in November. The Museum is closed, but any visitors can make an appointment for a visit or research by calling 920-478-8015 or 608-513-9658. We welcome anyone interested in historic Waterloo and family genealogy, and join us as we volunteer to preserve our heritage.
Waterloo swim club informational meeting Sept. 23
The Waterloo swim club will hold an informational meeting Monday, Sept. 23 at the Waterloo High School pool at 6 p.m. For more information contact chriswarnecke82@gmail.com or call or text 262-960-5661.
Waterloo Utilities
hosting Sept. 26 community picnic
Join Waterloo Utilities as it celebrates Public Power Week with a Sept. 26 customer appreciation picnic at the utility garage, 575 Commercial Ave., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be food, giveaways and chances to win bill credits. Additionally, 2020 calendars will be available while supplies last. Bring a donation for the local food pantry and be entered into a special drawing.
Halloween costume
swap Sept. 27-28
The Marshall Community Library will be hosting a costume swap Friday, Sept. 27 from 3-5 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-3 p.m. Bring in clean costumes and accessories of any size to exchange for Boo Bucks based on the value of your donation, which can then be used to purchase a different costume brought to the library. Costumes can also be purchased with cash for a reduced price. Costumes can be dropped off prior to Sept. 28. For more information, call the library at 608-655-3123.Author signing Sept. 28 at Paradiddle Café
CJ Smith, the author of “Rock Bottom” and “Blood Law” will be signing copies of his books at the Paradiddle Café in Waterloo from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Holy Trinity chili cook-off, silent auction set for Sept. 29
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison St. in Marshall, will hold its annual chili cook-off and silent auction from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. The cook off contest will feature chili in three categories: traditional, spicy and unique. Entering, tasting and judging the chili competition are free. In addition to the cook-off there will be a silent auction and family activities including wagon rides and pumpkin painting. Visit holytrinitymarshall.com for more information.
Registration for fall flower arranging now open
The Marshall Community Library will be hosting a free fall flower arranging class at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2. All supplies will be provided. Due to limited space, attendees must register by calling 608-655-3123. Marshall residents will be given priority registration.
Marshall library trivia fundraiser set for Oct. 5
Help the Friends of the Marshall Library raise money at the annual trivia contest, Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Marshall American Legion Post. Teams of up to 10 will compete at the event and the cost is $15 per person. In addition to trivia there will be prizes, food, bar drinks and the Spirit Award. The event begins at 7 p.m. Advance tickets can be purchased at the library or at the door. For more information, call the library at 608-655-3123.
