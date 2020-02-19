Thursday, Feb. 20
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult
Early literacy playgroup, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., an hour long of free play at the library for children ages birth to preschool and their parents or caregivers, no registration required
Adult and teen craft night, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, group will be making decorative yarn-wrapped letters, registration required, visit the library’s website to sign up
Friday, Feb. 21
Red Cross blood drive, Waterloo Elementary School, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment online by visiting www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767, walk-ins welcome
Duct tape mania, Marshall Community Library, 2-3 p.m., the library will supply participants ages 9-13 with examples and patterns for creations as well as plenty of duct tape, younger children may want to bring an older sibling or adult to assist, free
Saturday, Feb. 22
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Brunch of Music and Fine Arts Showcase, Marshall High School commons, 9:30-11 a.m., the Marshall Music Boosters are hosting this annual event, attendees will enjoy instrumental and choir music by high school students and art work created by high school students, complimentary refreshments will be served, donations appreciated
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required
Read to Duke, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, noon to 1 p.m.., children can read to canine Duke for 15 minutes, sign up online or drop in at the library
Monday, Feb. 24
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required
Monday night movie, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., join the library for a free showing of “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” starring Tom Hanks, popcorn will be provided
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
How computers work class, Marshall Community Library, 6 p.m., Michael Clark will provide a general introduction to computers and answer questions
Thursday, Feb. 27
Snowplow toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., a real snowplow will be on site during today’s event, with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult
Early literacy playgroup, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., an hour long of free play at the library for children ages birth to preschool and their parents or caregivers, no registration required
Yoga, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., led by a local yoga instructor, increase strength and flexibility with yoga, bring a yoga mat or towel, free
Saturday, Feb. 29
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children
Sunday, March 1
Euchre and Sheepshead card party, Marshall Parish Hall, registration begins at 11:30 a.m., $5 per person, light lunch to follow, hosted by the Catholic Order of Foresters
Monday, March 2
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Junginger Book Club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., group will discuss “The Good Neighbor” by Maxwell King
Tuesday, March 3
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Red Cross blood drive, Holy Family Church in Marshall, 1-6 p.m., schedule an appointment online by visiting www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767, walk-ins welcome
Paper crafting for adults, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., adults are invited to come make greeting cards and other paper crafts, bring double-sided tape or glue
Wednesday, March 4
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Thursday, March 5
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Early literacy playgroup, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., an hour long of free play at the library for children ages birth to preschool and their parents or caregivers, no registration required
Cook the Book, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., this month’s theme is Asian dishes, choose a recipe from a designated cook book in the library and take a copy of that recipe home – make it and bring the dish to the library
Friday, March 6
Nerf battle, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 5-7 p.m., students in sixth grade and older are invited to this event, bring your own Nerf guns if possible, there will be a limited supply of Nerf guns available to borrow, register by March 4 on the library’s website
Saturday, March 7
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Monday, March 9
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Clark Book Club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., group will discuss “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah
Tuesday, March 10
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Retirees club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 1 p.m., this month learn about the DASH diet and eating to improve your health
PJ storytime, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., children are invited to wear their pajamas to this evening event featuring stories, rhymes, games or crafts, recommended for children ages 8 and younger, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Pilates, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., improve your core and flexibility, please bring a yoga mat or towel, free
Wednesday, March 11
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Daytime Book Club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 1 p.m., group will discuss “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah
Songs for St. Patrick’s Day, Marshall Community Library, 6-7 p.m., David Drake will perform traditional and contemporary Irish songs including Boston Irish, pub and sailor songs, free
Thursday, March 12
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Early literacy playgroup, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., an hour long of free play at the library for children ages birth to preschool and their parents or caregivers, no registration required
